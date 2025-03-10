Collectibles On SI

Josh Allen’s Contract Is a Game-Changer for Memorabilia and Cards

Josh Allen’s $330M contract extension cements his status as an elite NFL quarterback, driving demand for his collectibles. Signed memorabilia and graded rookie cards are expected to rise in value, attracting new investors to the hobby.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's recent six-year, $330 million contract extension, with a record-setting $250 million guaranteed, is poised to significantly impact the sports collectibles market, particularly items associated with him such as signed helmets and graded cards.

Historically, substantial contract extensions for high-profile athletes have led to increased interest and value in their memorabilia. Collectors often view such milestones as indicators of a player's enduring legacy and potential Hall of Fame trajectory. Allen's contract not only underscores his elite status but also reinforces his long-term commitment to the Bills, which are factors that can elevate the desirability of his collectibles throughout the hobby.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signs autographs for fans during training camp
Jul 27, 2023; Rochester NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signs autographs for fans during training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Signed cards, helmets, jerseys, and footballs bearing Josh Allen's autograph are likely to see a surge in demand. Authentic autographed items, especially those verified by reputable authentication services, could experience appreciable value appreciation. Collectors may prioritize limited-edition pieces or items linked to significant games, such as those from his MVP season or pivotal playoff appearances.

The market for Allen's graded trading cards is also expected to flourish. Rookie cards, particularly those in mint condition graded by agencies like PSA (with grades of PSA 9 or PSA 10) or Beckett (with grades of BGS 9, BGS 9.5, or even BGS 10), are often considered valuable assets. For example, Josh Allen's Panini Donruss Optic Gold Autograph had sold for $19K on January 27th, but if the seller would have held onto to that card a bit longer, he or she may have seen a premium to that sale price.

With Allen's enhanced profile, these cards could command higher prices at auctions and among private collectors. Additionally, limited-print or special edition cards featuring autographs or game-worn memorabilia are anticipated to attract heightened interest.

Josh Allen - 2018 Panini Donruss Optic Gold Autograph PSA 10 Sold for $19K via eBay
Josh Allen - 2018 Panini Donruss Optic Gold Autograph PSA 10 Sold for $19K via eBay / eBay User: sportcardauctions.com | https://www.ebay.com/itm/335777933348?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=iJlI1d6NQFS&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

Beyond individual items, Allen's contract extension positively influences the broader sports memorabilia hobby. It brings renewed attention to the NFL collectibles market, encouraging both seasoned collectors and newcomers to invest in football memorabilia. This heightened interest can lead to increased participation in memorabilia conventions, online forums, and trading platforms, fostering a more vibrant collector community.

In summary, Josh Allen's landmark contract extension is set to bolster the value and demand for his memorabilia. Collectors and investors alike should remain vigilant, prioritize authenticity, and stay informed about market trends to make prudent decisions in this evolving landscape.

