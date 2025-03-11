Chicago Bears get Caleb Williams protection, the impact on his cards
Caleb Williams must feel like a kid in the candy store these past couple of days. After being sacked a league high 68 times this past season, the Chicago Bears knew they needed to protect their franchise quarterback, and their future.
And boy did they make it a priority.
Last week the Bears went out and traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. With Thuney, they are getting one of the best Guards over the past decade. He is a 2x All-Pro, 3x Pro Bowler, and a 4x Super Bowl champion. Jackson is a Pro Bowler, who has started every game since being drafted, and will be able to solidify his position.
Then without hesitation, the Chicago Bears went out and signed the best available Center in the league getting Drew Dalman. Dalman agreed to a 3 year, $42 million deal per multiple reports. This will make Dalman the second highest paid center in the NFL.
With a new offensive line and another year under his belt, Caleb Williams should be coming out slinging. Williams should have more time under center, giving his offense more opportunities to get open. They already have an incredible core of players with Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, D’Andre Swift and Cole Kmet.
Keeping Williams upright, and slowing the game down a little for him, this could be a great year for the Bears. Williams is poised to put the NFL on notice, and this could be what the hobby needs.
With the buzz the Bears are getting, it is impacting the Caleb Williams card market also. Yesterday alone over 50 Williams rookie cards sold on Ebay. The majority of them were Buy it Now, which indicates that collectors know this is a good deal, as prices are set to increase.
Yesterday you saw his 2024 Prizm Silver RC (#301) sell for $109.99, $99.99, and $139.95 . Today people have listed their Buy it Now for $149.95, $134.99, and $140.00. With the NFL free agency only starting yesterday, there is plenty of time for the Bears to make some more moves. The prices on Ebay could still be a deal, as Williams could have an incredible 2025 year.
Caleb Williams is said to be a generational talent, maybe this will be the year we see what he really can be.