Justin Fields to The Jets and His Cards Did This
In signing with the New York Jets, quarterback Justin Fields is now a member of his third team in two years, and on the verge of being considered a journeyman. While he has shown poise and promise at times in his young career, the jury is still out on him as a viable starting NFL quarterback.
But a day after the signing, what is happening with his cards?
While Card Ladder has yet to record data on sales for March 10th, eBay sold listings show a better picture. And one day later, the picture shows a slight increase. His PSA 10 2021 Prizm Silver Autograph sold on March 10th for $469. The next day, after the signing, that same card sold for $550, just over a 17 percent increase.
Another card, his PSA 10 2021 Panini Chronicles Black sold for $20.50 and $30 on March 9th (while another sale for $70 occurred that same day could be considered an anomaly, one-off). Taking the first two into account, another sale on March 11th, per 130point.com, sold for $49.99, a good bump from the $20.50 price tag a few days before.
It seems as though buyers and sellers of Fields are in a holding pattern. While he's shown he's capable of being a starter, the sample size is not that big. Also, signing with the Jets apparently doesn't get the collecting community excited. They had a subpar season, considering high expectations with 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, and only finished 5-12. While they boast a decent defense, they did release star wide receiver Davante Adams.
That hasn't stopped sellers from trying to capitalize on the move though. According to Card Ladder the last recorded sale on March 9th his PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver sold for $125, but you'd be hard pressed to find one for sale for less than $250 listed on eBay right now!