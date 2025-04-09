Content Creator Finds Rare Topps Chrome Basketball Pack in Walmart Tin
This is one of those stories where all of us say, 'why can't that ever happen to me?'
A few days ago, card collecting content creator Bustin' Cards posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had pulled a grail pack out of a simple Walmart Mystery tin. The pack? A 2003-04 Topps Chrome basketball 4-card pack.
Mystery tins like this generally retail from about $25 to $50, depending on the product and if it is on a secondary market or not. Most of the time you'll get some decent packs, with some sub par value packs. But every once in a while there is a real nice product pack included, but you'd be hard pressed to find a pack like 2003-04 Topps Chrome Basketball.
Even the novice collector knows why these packs are so valuable; the loaded rookie class.
The rookie class includes LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade, a historic class to say the least. A base LeBron James card fetches nearly $700, with the latest sale, according to Card Ladder, going for $663.50 on March 30 of this year. Bosh probably holds the lowest value of the four big names of the class, but still sells for over $100 in a PSA 10, even after his career was cut short due to health concerns.
According to The Cardboard Connection, there are 165 cards in the checklist, and pulling a rookie refractor from the set is 1 in every 12 packs. It does not list the rate of pulling base rookies. Other variations include black refractors (#/10), x-fractors (#/200), base gold refractors (#/99) with rookie gold refractors numbered to just 50. One-of-one printing plates were also included in the product.
So now the question has to be asked, would you open the pack or sell it sealed?
A search of sold lisings on eBay shows that packs of this product retail for nearly $400. A search of sold listings on eBay show a sale on April 4th for $375. Not only that, but graded packs are desired, with a PSA 8 graded sealed pack going for $599 on March 26th, according to sold listings on eBay.
Even holding at this point isn't a bad decision. Either way Bustin' Cards made out quite well.