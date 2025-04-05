Cooper Flagg Card Sells for Record High at Auction
As Duke prepares for their Final Four game on Saturday, Cooper Flagg’s card sales have been on fire.
On Thursday evening, a 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Half-Court Offense Signatures SuperFractor 1/1 sold for $84,500 on Goldin auctions. The card comes graded a PSA 10 with a 10 autograph, boosting the value significantly.
Since the start of March Madness, Card Ladder has recorded several high sales of Flagg’s cards with six cards selling at $11,000 or more since Duke’s first game in the NCAA Tournament on March 21st. The previous highest sale for one of Flagg’s cards was a 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American SuperFractor Auto 1/1 at $28,800 on March 23 on Fanatics Collect.
Notable differences between the two cards yielded the five-figure price disparity. The March 23 card sale was in a CGC Authentic sleeve with no slab nor assigned numerical grade, while the PSA slab with a 10/10 grade placed a premium on the Half-Court Offense card.
Only time will tell how high demand will rise for Flagg’s cards, as Topps’ 2024-25 Bowman University Chrome Basketball hit the shelves on April 3rd and Topps Now cards are delivered to collectors. While his McDonald’s All-American high school cards are highly sought-after, cards featuring Flagg in his Duke uniform are likely to shift value and attention towards these newer products.
While prospecting such a young player can be risky, a win on Saturday takes the 18-year-old American star one step closer to a NCAA Championship win. Flagg is currently projected to be the number one draft pick for the NBA this year with all signs indicating he will be declaring in the near future.
