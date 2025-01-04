Bulls to Retire Derrick Rose's No. 1 Jersey Next Season
Ahead of being honored at the United Center on Saturday night, former Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose told ESPN's Shams Charania this week that he "would love" to have his jersey retired by the team.
He's now getting his wish.
According to Charania, the team will retire Rose's No. 1 jersey in the United Center rafters next season.
"Rose, a Chicago native, played eight seasons with the Bulls," Charania wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "...[He] is now being honored as a fabric of the organization."
In a sit-down with ESPN this week, Rose said that a jersey retirement by the team would be his way "of getting close to the top 75." For context, Rose was snubbed from the NBA's 75th Anniversary team back in 2021. He was the only former MVP to not make the list.
The Bulls selected Rose with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft after a successful career with the Memphis Tigers. A native of of the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago's South Side, he quickly became one of the city's favorite athletes. Rose was named a three-time All-Star from 2010-12 and became the league's youngest MVP in 2011 at just 22 years old.
While several knee injuries derailed the promising start to Rose's career, the 36-year-old wound up playing15 seasons in the NBA. He followed up his seven-year stint in Chicago from 2009 to '16 with stops on the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. Rose retired following the 2023-24 season. He tallied 17.4 points per game over 723 total appearances.