DK Metcalf to Steelers changes his card market

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured star wide receiver DK Metcalf in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, signing him to a five-year, $150 million deal. This move strengthens their offense and is expected to boost Metcalf’s sports card and memorabilia market.

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally landed their star wide receiver, striking a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire DK Metcalf for a second-round pick. With NFL free agency looming, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan made a decisive move to shore up an offense in desperate need of a dynamic playmaker. Metcalf arrives in Pittsburgh with a five-year, $150 million contract extension that secures his future in the Steel City through the 2029 season.

This acquisition ends a prolonged search for a top-tier wide receiver, one that saw the Steelers nearly pull off deals for Brandon Aiyuk, Courtland Sutton, Davante Adams, and Christian Kirk. While Mike Williams was brought in at the trade deadline, his impact was minimal.

Now, with Metcalf in tow, Pittsburgh boasts a true No. 1 receiver to complement its offense. The combination of Metcalf’s size, speed, and red-zone ability should immediately elevate the Steelers’ passing attack, giving young quarterback Kenny Pickett a game-changing target.

DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks Panini Spectra Rookie Patch Auto RPA /199
DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks Panini Spectra Rookie Patch Auto RPA /199 / eBay User: kasta_22 | https://www.ebay.com/itm/396302210508?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=6UeQZ5mVRUm&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

Beyond his on-field impact, Metcalf’s move to the Steelers has major implications for the sports card and memorabilia market. Already a highly sought-after name in the hobby, his collectibles could see a significant spike in value.

When star players transition to a historic franchise like the Steelers, demand for their rookie cards, autographs, and game-used memorabilia has a tendency to spike. This move parallels past cases, such as Odell Beckham Jr.’s trade to the Cleveland Browns or Davante Adams’ shift to the Raiders, both of which saw a temporary boost in their respected collectibles markets.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For collectors and investors, Metcalf’s 2019 rookie cards, particularly autographed variations and low-numbered parallels, could see a surge in value if he thrives in Pittsburgh. A strong start to the 2025 season and deep playoff run would only solidify his market standing.

