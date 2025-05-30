New platform offers game-used items from soccer's top competitions

How You Can Own The Ball Used In This Year's UCL Final
Soccer fans around the world have a new way to get closer to the game they love following the launch of an official UEFA memorabilia platform that offers exclusive access to authentic game-used items from Europe’s biggest competitions.
Clubcompetitions-memorabilia.com is accessible via UEFA's official website, giving fans the opportunity to buy unique pieces from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.
RELATED: Players to Watch in the UEFA Champions League Final and Their Cards
The platform, launched through a partnership between UEFA’s Men’s Club Competitions, has been developed alongside memorabilia specialists Memento Exclusives and Icons, known for their work with sports legends including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
From signed shirts and cleats to match-used balls, fans can now “own the moment” in a new way. The items up for sale include the balls used during the recent Champions League semifinals and Saturday’s final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.
“Partnering with the UEFA Men’s Club Competitions is a proud moment in our history,” said Barry Gough, CEO and Founder of Memento Exclusives. “We’re incredibly excited to launch this by offering fans the ability to own match balls from the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and final. It represents exactly what we’re about — giving fans new ways to connect with the biggest moments in sport.”
With authenticity and official licensing guaranteed, Clubcompetitions-memorabilia.com said it aims to become the go-to destination for collectors and fans alike — offering a chance to own the very items used by their heroes on football’s biggest stages.