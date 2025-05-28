Players to Watch in the UEFA Champions League Final and Their Cards
On Saturday, the biggest annual sporting event in the world kicks off in Munich, as the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final pits Inter Milan of Italy against Paris Saint Germain of France in a battle for the biggest trophy in European soccer. To get ready for the grand occasion, we are looking at some of the players to watch in this year's final and some of their most valuable cards.
Ousmane Dembélé - PSG
Dembélé has led a fearsome PSG attack this season, scoring a team-high 21 goals in Ligue 1 and 8 in the UEFA Champions League. As the team has gone through a youth movement, after losing Kylian Mbappé, the 28-year old has emerged as one of the veteran leaders, as he has rediscovered his best form. One of the most expensive players in the history of the sport, the forward could cement his superstar status by finally bringing PSG the Champions League trophy it has so long craved. This 2023/24 Topps Chrome UEFA Champions League Red Refractor /5 sold for $600 on May 16.
Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan
Martínez has been an essential piece to the team as Inter Milan has climbed back into the very upper echelon of European soccer. This season, he leads the team with 9 goals in the Champions League. The striker has been dealing with injury, but should start in the big game. He has a knack for the big moment, and will be keen to add a Champions League crown to the World Cup trophy he helped Argentina win in 2022. Martínez was featured in the debut 2022/23 Topps UEFA Champions League Dynasty, and his patch auto cards are some of his most valuable. This patch auto 1-of-1 with a fantastic Inter Milan jersey patch, sold for amost $3,000 in October of last year.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - PSG
The Georgian sensation has been phenomenal since his big-money move from Napoli in the offseason. A wizard with the ball at his feet with a penchant for spectacular goals, the 24-year old has established himself as one of the game's most exciting players. The top Kvaratskhelia sale to date came in 2023, when this Panini Select Serie A Gold Prizm sold for over $5,500.
Nicolò Barella - Inter Milan
A sublime Italian midfield maestro, Barella often provides the key to unlock opposing defenses for this Inter Milan team. Already a UEFA European Champion with Italy, Barella has long been sought-after by some of Europe's biggest teams. This 2022/23 Topps Finest UEFA Club Competitions 1-of-1 sold for over $300 in September of last year.
Désiré Doué - PSG
Fellow phenom Bradley Barcola could just as easily made the cut here, but 19-year old Désiré Doué is three years Barcola's junior and is also one of France's brightest young talents. Six goals and six assists in Ligue 1, he's also put up 3 goals and 2 assists in the UEFA Champions League. It remains to be seen if he makes the starting lineup, but if not, he could be a key player off the bench, who may just introduce himself to a global audience on one of the sport's biggest stages. Doué is a player on the rise, and three of the five biggest sales of his cards have taken place since April 1, including this 2022/23 Topps Finest UEFA Club Competitions RC /5 that sold for $3,000 on April 25.
Marcus Thuram - Inter Milan
Thuram combines with Martínez to create one of the most effective striking duos in the world. The powerful forward scored in the first minute of the first leg of Inter Milan's incredible semi-final triumph over favored Barcelona. This 2023/24 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions Auto 1/1 sold for $1,850 in September of last year.
This Saturday's 2025 UEFA Champions League Final promises to be a fantastic showcase of two of Europe's best teams and some of the best players the sport has to offer. A chance at a legacy-building moment could have an impact on the card market of whichever player steps into the spotlight.