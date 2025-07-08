Luis Enrique’s Record vs. Real Madrid: First Encounter As PSG Boss in Club World Cup Semifinals
For the first time since his move to the French capital, Luis Enrique will lead Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid.
Enrique took charge of the biggest club in France ahead of the 2023–24 campaign, over a year after his second stint at the helm of the Spain national team. In just his two seasons at PSG, the 55-year-old added seven titles to the Parisians’ trophy cabinet, including the team’s first-ever Champions League title.
Now, Enrique has his sights set on lifting the Club World Cup trophy this summer, but first he must get his men past Real Madrid. The Spaniard is no stranger to the La Liga runners-up; not only did he play for and against the Spanish giants in his days on the pitch, but he also has faced Real Madrid in his storied managerial career.
From his early days in charge of Celta Vigo to his dominant reign at Barcelona, let’s take a look at Enrique’s managerial record against Los Blancos.
Luis Enrique’s Managerial Record vs. Real Madrid
Between his years spent managing Celta Vigo and Barcelona, Enrique has faced Real Madrid eight times across all competitions. The 55-year-old has a winning record against the Spanish giants, one he will hope to extend at the Club World Cup.
Check out Enrique’s full record against Real Madrid below:
Matches vs. Real Madrid
Victories
Draws
Defeats
8
4
1
3
Enrique led his former clubs to four victories, one draw and three loses against Real Madrid. In his three years as Barcelona’s boss, the Spaniard only suffered two La Liga Clásico defeats, an impressive run of form that helped the Catalans top the Spanish top-flight in his first two seasons in charge.
The most memorable win over Real Madrid from Enrique’s managerial career came on Nov. 21, 2015. Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4–0 at the Santiago Bernabéu thanks to a brace from Luis Suárez and goals from Neymar and Andrés Iniesta.
Enrique's final El Clásico in charge was almost just as memorable. Lionel Messi bagged a stoppage-time winner at the Santiago Bernabéu to secure a 3–2 victory for Barcelona.
For all of his success against Real Madrid, the former Barcelona boss also found himself bested by the 15-time Champions League winners. Even in the Catalans’ treble-winning 2014–15 season, Los Blancos still managed a 3–1 victory over Enrique’s men.
Real Madrid will hope to put together another dominant performance against Enrique over a decade later, this time against PSG. The Parisians, though, have the advantage of a boss who knows exactly what it takes to best the Spanish giants.