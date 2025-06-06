Jac Caglianone Gets His First Big League Card
In his second game in the Big Leagues, highly-touted slugger Jac Caglianone got his first hit, an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning of the Royals 6-5 extra inning loss. Caglianone has become a darling of The Hobby, particularly during the first couple of month of the season, as he was dominating at the AA and AAA Minor League levels. Topps NOW commemorated Caglianone's first MLB hit, giving the 22-year old his first official trading card as a Major League ballplayer.
The card, released on Friday afternoon, is available for order through Topps Now until tomorrow at 3 PM EST. In addition to the base card, the release will include multiple parallels and autograph versions. Parallels will be numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, and then a 1-of-1 FoilFractor.
In terms of Autographed versions, there will be a an auto parallel numbered to 5, as well as the 1-of-1 pictured below, which includes Caglianone's inscription "1st MLB Hit 6/5/25".
There will also be a short-printed image variation showing Caglianone celebrating his first hit in The Show.
As Collecting on SI writer Adam Palmer details in this excellent story about Caglianone, this card will not feature an RC stamp, but rather a Call Up designation, something we saw with Elly De La Cruz's first MLB card, also commemorating his first MLB hit.
Caglianone's debut has been exciting for baseball fans and card collectors alike. Currently ranked #10 in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects, Caglianone was incredible in 50 games in the minors this year. The slugger launched 15 home runs to go along with 56 RBI combined in AA and AAA ball.
Caglianone's stock has been on the rise in The Hobby for a while now, and some huge sales have come in as of late. Most recently, on May 28, when this 2024 Bowman Draft Prospects in Action card sold for $50,000 on eBay. It will be fasincating to see what sort of print run Caglianone's first card as a big leaguer commands.