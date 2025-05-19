Jalen Brunson's Play and Cards Both Reach New Levels
Over the past two seasons, Jalen Brunson has arguably been one of the most impactful players across the entire NBA. The New York Knicks point guard and 2024-25 Jerry West Trophy award given to the most clutch player in the league has led his team back into another deep playoff run with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, which begins on Wednesday.
It wasn't long ago that the hype for Brunson was quiet and nonexistent, specifically when he originally joined New York on a four-year, $104M deal. Countless outlets deemed the move by the Knicks as a gross overpay and a signing that ultimately would backfire for a team that had a recent history of doing such.
In the card world, Brunson's market experienced peaks and valleys around the same time. In his final season with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2021-22 season, Brunson became an unsung hero in that season's playoffs as he became a budding star with teammate Luka Doncic sidelined with injury. During his playoff run, the guard's Panini Silver Prizm rookie card in a PSA 10 soared to a price range of $200-$250 after sitting nearly $100 less months prior according to eBay data. While still being unproven as a full-time top option on a team, Brunson's market rise could have been viewed as a brief rise given his postseason success.
Upon signing with the Knicks and producing a strong 2022-23 season in which he averaged 24 points and just over 6 assists per game, the hype around his cards had dwindled and saw those same PSA 10 Silver Prizm rookie cards sell for under $100 in the summer of 2023.
The 2023-24 season saw Brunson begin to elevate his game and put himself among the best guards in the league. He was named to his first career All-Star Game as well as earned MVP votes as his point per game total rose to nearly 29 points a night while carrying an-injury riddled Knicks team to a second-round exit in the playoffs. His year brought his Silver Prizm PSA 10 values back to nearly $250.
With an upcoming series against the Indiana Pacers with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, Brunson and his cards have soared to new highs, reaching $300. While he is below the tier of NBA stars whose Silver Prizm rookie cards are in the $1,000+ range, Brunson's cards have become the best balance between affordability for a top option on a championship-caliber team.