Jayden Daniels Gets Topps Now Playoff Card – Chance at 1/1 Auto
Since being the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels has put the entire NFL on alert. This past Saturday was just another example of what this rookie quarterback is capable of. A week after getting their first playoff win in nearly 2 decades, Daniels and the Washington Commanders take down the mighty Detroit Lions, with a commanding 45-31 win.
Daniels becomes the 4th rookie quarterback to win multiple playoff games, and Topps is taking notice. In fact, they just released a 2024 Topps Now RC of Daniels with an action shot of him playing against Lions. The great thing about this product, is not only are you purchasing a Jayden Daniels RC, but you have a chance of scoring the 1/1 relic auto.
The 1/1 Topps Now auto is gorgeous. Aside from the card being autographed, it is also inscribed with “1/18/25, 350 total yards, 2 TDs”. If that is not enough, it looks like the patch will be game worn, and have the NIKE symbol, which really pops out.
Beside the base RC, and the chance of getting the 1/1 auto, there are other opportunities of pulling some heat. There are pant relic redemptions, autograph relic redemptions, as well as auto-relic combo redemptions. You also have some chances at base parallels number from 49 down to a 1/1.
You can purchase a Topps Now Jayden Daniels for as low as $11.99, per the Topps website.
For collectors, fans of Daniels, or investors, this seems to a fun purchase. Who knows what is going to happen in the next couple of weeks. They are only 1 win away from going to the Super Bowl.