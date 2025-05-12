Jordan Lawlar Promoted, Cards Surge
It has been a long time coming for Jordan Lawlar, as he received the call promoting him to the Major Leagues as of Monday morning. The Arizona Diamondbacks Shortstop was hitting .336 with a .413 on base percentage in Triple-A for the Reno Aces. He was the 6th overall pick back in the 2021 MLB Draft, while many fans and hobby enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting his arrival in the big leagues. This actually will not be Lawlar’s MLB debut, as he was called up back in 2023 for a 14 game stint, where he was used sparingly in the Diamondbacks postseason run. While 2024 looked promising for the young star, he was held back with injuries that would keep him from the big-league roster (hamstring strain & thumb surgery).
With concerns about being rusty, and the problem of already rostering too many “every day starting infielders” (great problem to have), Arizona started Lawlar in Triple-A. Needless to say, they could not keep him there long, as Jordan is clearly ready for the next step. It will be beyond excited to see how Lawlar fits into an already stacked infield, and how quickly his production boosts a 21-20 Arizona Diamondbacks team.
One card that is already hot is his 2021 Bowman Chrome 1st Auto. With it being Bowman Chrome season in the baseball card market, there should be the expectation for players like Lawlar to see a nice bump in these cards, while the product is on people’s minds and already on hobbyists' radar. The middle of April served as a low point for this card, however, the news of his promotion has sparked increased sale prices. Raw prices in the middle of April were around $55, and fast forward to yesterday (May 11th) where the same card sold for $100. Likewise, a PSA 10 was selling roughly for $173 mid-April and there has been current sales of $197 as of yesterday.
Sticking with Bowman, Lawlar’s 2021 Bowman Chrome 1st Refractor has seen similar fluctuation over the past few weeks. Through the middle of April, raw prices were roughly going for $3-$4, while they have increased to $10 over the past two days. Likewise, PSA 10’s have steadily increased all the way from $18 to what is now selling for $40.
The Smart Investment Strategy
Looking at Jordan Lawlar’s market, there seems to be plays to be made if collectors want to invest in his cards early and hopefully buy at a good price. Lawlar’s 2024 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph has been declining rapidly and due to trends with other products, there may be a price change in the coming days. This card (PSA 10’s) has seen an 82% decline over the past 30 days and ultimately serves as a great investment price right now. As of yesterday, this card sold for $55, and it would be hard to believe that this would be the same price in the coming days/weeks.