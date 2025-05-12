The Early 2025 Bowman Baseball Market Trends
In the days since the release of 2025 Bowman Baseball, we've seen plenty of movement on the secondary card market. As fans and collectors take their shot at some of the chase cards of the set, and have a go at prospecting the game's future stars, let's take a look at some of the sales and listings that are setting the early 2025 Bowman Baseball market.
The current top listing on Ebay is $29,000 for this JJ Wetherholt 1/1 Crystalized Bowman card. The new insert set has been popular in early trading since Wednesday's release. Obviously, the 1-of-1 nature of this particular card is leading to a high-end price.
The Wetherholt Crystalized Superfractor is almost 50% more highly-priced than the next-highest listing, which is for a Jesus Made Chrome Prospect Auto /10 currently listed at $20,000. A Jesus Made Bowman Baseball Paper Prospect Auto /50 fetched $1,750 on May 11.
Made's fellow Milwaukee Brewers prospect, Luis Peña has shown some value as well. The 18-year old jumped into Baseball America's Top 100 at No. 79, after an excellent start to the season. Two of top five 2025 Bowman Baseball sales so far, per Card Ladder are for Luis Peña cards. A Chrome Prospect Auto /5 and another /10 both sold for $3,500. The /5 sold on May 9, the /10 followed a day later.
On Ebay, Luis Peña numbered Chrome Prospect Autos range from $2,000 down for a /5 to $45 for a /150. The prospect has registered almost 200 2025 Bowman Baseball sales on Card Ladder at writing.
Franklin Arias, the third-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system, per MLB Pipeline (behind only Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer) has emerged as another early chase in 2025 Bowman Baseball. Card Ladder has registered 213 Arias sales so far, including $2,500 for an Chrome Prospect Auto /5. A /25 is listed on Ebay for $745. This Reptilian Orange Auto /25 is up for $111.
While Roki Sasaki has struggled to begin his MLB career, the highly-touted pitcher has still been one of the more popular pieces of the 2025 Bowman Baseball secondary market. Sasaki has seen over 650 sales on Card ladder since release. Jesus Made has seen over 850. Card Ladder registers under 200 James Wood sales. In fairness to the other rookies in the set, Sasaki did not appear in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. Since May 8, Card Ladder registers six sales of $1,500 for numbered Sasaki RC Autos. A /50 is the lowest-numbered sale so far, bringing in $2,500. Autos numbered to 25 are currently listed on Ebay from $1,825 - $7,999.
