Three QB Prospects and their Cards Rising Up Draft Boards
In about a week, a bunch of college football players will graduate to the NFL when they hear their name called at the 2025 NFL Draft. Some earlier than others. While there have been the usual names repeatedly mentioned in this year's quarterback class, there are a few new ones gaining some publicity.
Will Howard
While Will Howard may be a household name, after having won the National Championship with Ohio State, his name is only now getting traction as one of the possible top quarterback picks in this year's draft.
Howard first enrolled at Kansas State and was there from 2020-2023 before transfering to the Ohio State. At Ohio State he threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. He also won Offensive MVP of the National Championship game. He's not messing around and definitely does not lack confidence. He believes teams will regret passing on him during this year's draft.
Cards for Will Howard are somewhat interesting. With the growth of Bowman U cards from Topps, Howard happens to have cards and autographs both in a K-State uniform and an Ohio State uniform. Though when it comes down to it, before he has any pro uniform cards, choosing one with him at Ohio State might be better, if for nothing else than he won the National Championship with Thee Ohio State.
While many of Howard's cards can be upwards of $100-$200, you can find his base autograph for under $100. A search of eBay sold listing show most base Will Howard autographs going for around $50.
Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough has become somewhat of a college quarterback journeyman. Shough began his collegiate career at Oregon all the way back to 2018. He was there for three years before another three-year stint at Texas Tech, where he won the Texas Bowl MVP. With his remaining eligibility, he played one season at Louisville.
By most college starting quarterback standards Shough had a relatively pedestrian statistical year. Throwing for just over 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. But it was his best year, and he was able to start 12 games this year, almost double what he played in 2020 at Oregon. But his stats have not hindered his slow rise up draft boards, according to Atlantic writer Dianna Russini.
Shough, like Will Howard, spent time at multiple schools. But unlike Howard, there seems to be only cards and autographs for Shough from his time at Texas Tech.
Shough is still a reasonable buy. A quick search on eBay, you'd be able to find his base autograph for about $50. But if you're looking for a parallel, you'd find them with a modest increase from the $50 base card mark.
Jalen Milroe
Unlike the first two on the list, Jalen Milroe played his entire collegiate career at one university, the University of Alabama. Milroe also had a pedestrian college career, statistically, compared to some powerhouse quarterbacks. He threw for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns.
But that hasn't stopped the pundits talking about how he's rising up draft boards. Even a former Superbowl Champion spoke highly of Milroe and believes he'll be a second round pick.
Milroe has cards in just a few products, and it doesn't look like any of them are Bowman University. An eBay search revealed almost all Wild Card, Leaf, and Panini products. That being said, he's another NFL prospect that has cards on the affordable end of price tags.
Searching eBay sold listings, even a low numbered card like his Leaf Pro Metal Green refractor numbered to just five sold for under $50.