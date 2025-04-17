An Elusive Gem, Only Two 1974 Topps Terry Bradshaw PSA 10s Are Known To Exist
When it comes to the world of vintage football cards, there are few that are anywhere near as iconic or as elusive as a 1974 Topps Terry Bradshaw that’s graded a PSA 10. As the field general behind the Pittsburgh Steelers dominance throughout the 1970’s, Bradshaw’s legacy as a four-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP will go down as one of the greatest careers in NFL History. In similar fashion, this card represents an elusiveness and scarcity rarely seen throughout the hobby.
According to PSA, there are only two (2) of these cards that have ever received a grade of a Gem Mint 10, which reiterates the fact that not only is the Terry Bradshaw card itself hard to grade, but all cards from the 1974 Topps set are hard to grade. As has been the case of most sets from the 1970’s card production issues were quite common and such issues included but were not limited to poor centering, chipping along the edges of the cards, and ink blemishes from printing and it is such factors that have contributed to keeping higher grade populations to a minimum.
Over the past decade, the hobby has seen a resurgence in interest for vintage football cards and as a result the 1974 Topps Terry Bradshaw has quietly become one of the most sought-after non-rookie cards of the 1970s, especially since there are only 46 PSA 9s and just two PSA 10s. Demand for this particular card has evolved from a simple value-driven perspective to a perspective that’s built on acquiring cards from the golden era of tough, gritty football that was the epitome of the 1970s football.
From a pricing perspective you can find PSA 3s starting at about $10-$15 and PSA 8s selling for roughly $100-$160, but for those of you in the market for either a PSA 9 or PSA 10 version of this card, PSA 9s have fallen into range of $460-$800 and PSA 10s have been priced right around $6,000 (although I think that number is bit closer to $8,000 given their scarcity).
When it comes to the 1974 Topps Football set the Terry Bradshaw card not only represents one of the greatest and most accomplished Quarterbacks in NFL history; its rarity, scarcity, and investment potential, offer collectors a great point of entry for those looking to enter the vintage football card market. This is because the card, even at a PSA 8, is still a fairly affordable option for collectors who want to own such a unique piece of trading card history.