Collectibles On SI

Kobe Bryant's Rookie Jersey Sells for Record Amount

Michael Terry

Feb 8, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A statue for former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is unveiled during a ceremony at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com ArenaMandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A statue for former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is unveiled during a ceremony at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com ArenaMandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:
Kobe Bryant Jersey from rookie 1996-97 Season / Sotheby's

A new record for a Kobe Bryant collectible was set on Thursday, when a jersey from his 1997-98 rookie season, photo-matched to his preseason and regular season debuts, sold for $7 million at auction through Sotheby's.

Kobe Bryant Jersey from rookie 1996-97 Season / Sotheby's

Per Sotheby's auction listing: "A rare and extraordinary artifact from the genesis of an icon, Kobe Bryant’s jersey from his 1996-97 rookie debut season represents a tangible piece of basketball history. Worn during his first game (both in the regular season, and preseason) with the Los Angeles Lakers, this jersey encapsulates the very beginning of a career that would transcend the sport."

Kobe Bryant Photomatch Jersey / Meigrey and Sotheby's

This huge sale of this treasured piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia follows a month after Sotheby's sold a Michael Jordan jersey for just over $4 million. Per my colleague Adam Cellurale at Collectibles on SI, "The autographed jersey sold for $4.125 million and is the only game worn photo matched jersey to ever make it to auction from Jordan’s 1984-85 rookie year."

Sotheby's is currently running a 2024/25 NBA Regular Season Highlights auction. It features jerseys from LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, and Victor Wembanyama, among others. Lots begin closing on April 30.

LeBron James Game-Worn Jersey 24/25 Season / Sotheby's

The current high bid is for a LeBron James jersey, worn this year in a game in which he recorded his 114th triple-double in a 116-106 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. At writing, there have been 36 bids, with a current high of $24,000.

﻿MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES﻿

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/News