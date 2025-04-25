Kobe Bryant's Rookie Jersey Sells for Record Amount
A new record for a Kobe Bryant collectible was set on Thursday, when a jersey from his 1997-98 rookie season, photo-matched to his preseason and regular season debuts, sold for $7 million at auction through Sotheby's.
Per Sotheby's auction listing: "A rare and extraordinary artifact from the genesis of an icon, Kobe Bryant’s jersey from his 1996-97 rookie debut season represents a tangible piece of basketball history. Worn during his first game (both in the regular season, and preseason) with the Los Angeles Lakers, this jersey encapsulates the very beginning of a career that would transcend the sport."
This huge sale of this treasured piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia follows a month after Sotheby's sold a Michael Jordan jersey for just over $4 million. Per my colleague Adam Cellurale at Collectibles on SI, "The autographed jersey sold for $4.125 million and is the only game worn photo matched jersey to ever make it to auction from Jordan’s 1984-85 rookie year."
Sotheby's is currently running a 2024/25 NBA Regular Season Highlights auction. It features jerseys from LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, and Victor Wembanyama, among others. Lots begin closing on April 30.
The current high bid is for a LeBron James jersey, worn this year in a game in which he recorded his 114th triple-double in a 116-106 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. At writing, there have been 36 bids, with a current high of $24,000.