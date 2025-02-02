Luka Doncic Trade: And The Winner is - Anthony Davis And The Mavericks?
NBA and sports cards fans were shocked today to hear the news of Luka Doncic being traded to the LA Lakers. There were no indications that the 5X All-NBA, 5X All Star was unhappy or wanted out of the Dallas Maverick organizations.
Doncic fresh off of winning his first NBA scoring title while bringing the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year, and still not even 26 years of age. Luka Doncic was a “destination” player. Other athletes wanted to play with the man who consistently averages 28 PPG, 7 RPG, and 8 APG.
The trade to the Lakers shifted the Western Conference.
But what about the player that went back to the Mavericks in the trade, Anthony Davis.
All the talk is about Luka, but what people are not realizing, this may have been a better trade overall for the Mavs.
This trade could potentially put the Mavericks in a better position to win now. The addition of Anthony Davis puts more focus on what the Mavericks are missing, defense. And what better way to sure up your defense, then clogging up the middle with 6’10 powerhouse in Davis. The man is a 5X All-Defense, 3X block champ. He can match up against any big in the league. The future hall of famer is no slouch at scoring either, currently averaging 25.7 PPG this year.
When it comes to offense, the Mavericks are really not skipping a beat much. Ultimately, it may allow the game to flow more properly as a team. The game can go through Kyrie Irving, which is when he is at his best. He can properly facilitate, and go out to Klay Thompson, who is as dangerous as anyone shooting from the outside. If that option is not available, he can go down low, where not many are able to consistently to stop the dangerous Davis.
“The Brow” is going to be an absolute menace. He is stepping out under from Lebron James, and is truly going to be part of a team dynamic that is looking to go back to the NBA Finals.
Sports cards collectors are also taking notice. Before the trade, Anthony Davis Prizm PSA 10 could be found in the wild for around $75-90. Today alone, his same card has sold on Ebay for $120-130, pretty nice increase.
I can only imagine, when the numbness of Luka Doncic going to the Lakers wears off, people are going to gravitate to Anthony Davis. They are going to remember how great he is, and what could be a great opportunity for him to win a championship. Compared to other greats in the game today, his cards are still a bargain and deserve the recognition they are getting recently.