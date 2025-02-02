Collectibles On SI

Luka Doncic to the Lakers: A Game-Changing Trade and Its Impact on the Hobby

From a hobby perspective its also pretty clear that the Luka Doncic card market has seen a notable decline, a move to the Lakers, arguably the most collectible franchise in the NBA, could be exactly what the hobby market needs.

Matt Schilling

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Why Luka Doncic Cards Are Here to Stay

There's no doubt that February 1, 2025, will go down as one of the most pivotal days in NBA history. The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by trading franchise superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal involving the Utah Jazz. In return, the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, while the Jazz added young assets to complete the three-team trade. This seismic shift in the NBA landscape doesn’t just change the championship race, it also has major implications for the sports card and memorabilia market.

The Most Important Basketball Sets of the Panini Era

The Immediate Impact On The Luka Doncic Market

From a hobby perspective its also pretty clear that the Luka Doncic card market has seen a notable decline and while he still remains one of the league’s top talents, concerns over the Mavericks’ long-term competitiveness and injuries have contributed to softer values for his key rookie cards and game-used memorabilia. However, a move to the Lakers, arguably the most collectible franchise in the NBA, could be exactly what the hobby market needs.

If Luka leads the Lakers to another championship or continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers in Los Angeles, expect a significant rebound. His most sought-after rookie cards, such as the 2018 Prizm Silver, National Treasures RPA, and Select Courtside parallels, could see renewed demand. Lakers collectors are among the most passionate in the hobby, and their influence could drive Luka’s market back to record highs.

2018 Panini Prizm - Luka Donic RC PSA 10
2018 Panini Prizm - Luka Donic RC PSA 10 / Fanatics Collect - https://www.fanaticscollect.com/fixed/f29a62ca-16f2-11ef-b6ce-0a58a9feac02?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_device=c&utm_campaign={campaignname}&utm_adgroup=&utm_extension=&utm_term=&utm_landingpage=https://www.fanaticscollect.com/fixed/f29a62ca-16f2-11ef-b6ce-0a58a9feac02&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAzPy8BhBoEiwAbnM9O62S4CzusGC3DrsP4M3KrcLq6RDr7CVJ_VfgGpYixXUPL6B73VMmshoCsCMQAvD_BwE

Luka Doncic is Becoming Unwatchable and Uncollectable

When Will We See Luka Doncic's Cards In A Laker Uniform?

Luka’s first official in-game Lakers cards are likely debuting in late 2025 or early 2026 sets. His first Lakers autographs will be among the most highly anticipated cards in recent memory, likely commanding strong prices from both the primary and secondary markets.

Whenever a superstar joins a historic franchise, the demand for their first items skyrockets. From game-worn jerseys to first-edition trading cards, collectors will be on the hunt for anything marking Luka’s arrival in LA. Expect high prices for his first Lakers jerseys, autographs, and any special Panini short-print releases featuring him in purple and gold.

Conclusion

This trade not only changes the NBA’s power structure but also injects new energy into the hobby. Luka’s move to Los Angeles could reignite demand for his rookie cards, while collectors eagerly await his first Lakers memorabilia. With Lakers fans driving significant hobby demand, Luka’s first autographs and game-worn gear could become some of the most sought-after collectibles of 2025.

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Bio: Matt Schilling, a lifelong sportscard collector and a proud graduate of Towson University (Class of 2006) who currently resides in Queens, New York, is one of the newest contributing authors to the Collectibles segment now featured on http://SI.com

Home/News