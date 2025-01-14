Luminaries – “The Greatest Book Card” 1/1 Auto Has Been Pulled
Two breakers from WeTheHobby were going about their day, ripping open a box of 2024 Topps Luminaries, when they came across something epic. Their excitement alone could almost tell the story. The 1/1 “The Greatest Book Card” has been pulled.
As you watch the video, you can see it keeps getting better. Before opening, Topps states: This Book Card Features 30 of the Game’s Greatest Home Run Kings, Hit Kings, and Masters of the Mound. The chances of pulling this card was 1:13,576.
It truly did have some all time greats. The autos are as followed: Al Kaline, Sandy Koufax, Brooks Robinson, Carl Yastrzemski, Steve Carlton, Nolan Ryan, Johnny Bench, Reggie Jackson, George Brett Mike Schmidt, Robin Yount, Cal Ripken Jr, Wade Boggs, Ryne Sandberg, Roger Clemens, Greg Maddux, Ken Griffey Jr, Frank Thomas, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Chipper Jones, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Albert Pujols, Ichiro Suzuki, Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, and of course Shohei Ohtani.
One of the autographs present in the booklet, is the greatest leadoff hitter ever, Rickey Henderson. The man who holds the all-time stolen base and runs record, unfortunately passed away right before Christmas. The person known as “The Man of Steal” was only 65 years old.
It is hard to argue with the names in the booklet, and it truly may be one of the best ever. It covers multiple generations, giving families memories, and stories to tell as they scroll through the names.
To view odds, checklist, and more about the product, click on the story below:
2024 Topps Luminaries Baseball Release - Everything You Need to Know
New high-end 2024 Topps Luminaries Baseball contains absurd cards with 40 autographs