Collectibles On SI

Papal Power: Pope Leo XIV Topps NOW Card Shatters Non-Sports Record

Lucas Mast

Pope Leo XIV 1/1 Superfractor
Pope Leo XIV 1/1 Superfractor / https://x.com/Topps/status/1921330123053089031

A Historic Release: Breaking Records and Making Waves

When Topps NOW released its Pope Leo XIV card to commemorate the historic election of the first American pontiff, it was clear that this release was poised to make waves. Now, with the sales numbers officially in, it’s done just that — and then some. Who’d have thought Pope Leo XIV would outsell a Topps NOW card featuring Stephen Curry and Lionel Messi doing Curry’s iconic “Night, Night” pose?

Lionel Messi/Steph Curry - 2024 MLS Topps NOW PR: 110,182
Lionel Messi/Steph Curry - 2024 MLS Topps NOW PR: 110,182 / Lucas Mast

With a staggering 133,535 copies sold, the Pope Leo XIV card has set a new benchmark for non-sports Topps NOW cards, surpassing previous records by figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose 2020 card sold over 50,000 copies, and the 2024 Solar Eclipse, which sold 23,899 copies. The card’s meteoric sales not only underline the global impact of Pope Leo XIV’s election—but also highlight the growing influence of non-sport collectibles in a market traditionally dominated by sports icons.

Topps NOW Dr. Anthony Fauci Print Run: 51,512
Topps NOW Dr. Anthony Fauci Print Run: 51,512 / https://www.topps.com/products/dr-anthony-fauci-mlb-topps-now-reg-card-2-print-run-51-512

Rare Parallels and Collectible Variants: A Collector’s Dream

But what’s fueling the demand for a papal trading card? Beyond its religious significance, the Pope Leo XIV card has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist, attracting interest from collectors of all backgrounds, including those who typically chase sports stars and pop culture icons. The blend of historical importance and Topps’ savvy marketing strategy has created the perfect storm, positioning the Pope Leo XIV card as a true modern collectible.

Topps Now 2025 Pope Leo XIV 1/1
Topps Now 2025 Pope Leo XIV 1/1 / https://x.com/Topps/status/1921330123053089031

The record-setting release also includes several numbered versions — with cards limited to 99, 50, 25, 10, and 5. And for one lucky collector, there’s the ultimate chase: a 1/1 card, a genuine one-of-a-kind piece of history. Imagine if the Vatican acquired the card and put it on display — a spectacle on a much larger scale than the Paul Skenes Topps MLB patch card, which was purchased for $1.1 million and is now showcased at Dick’s House of Sports in Pittsburgh.

Topps NOW Heavy Hitters: The Sports Cards That Scored Big

On the sports side, the Shohei Ohtani Topps NOW 50/50 card set a high mark with a print run of 653,737 copies, and the Men’s Basketball 2024 Olympic Games Topps NOW card, featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, was close behind with 588,030 copies printed. Before that, the Topps NOW print run record was the Victor Wembanyama Rookie of the Year card, which racked up over 113,000 copies.

Topps NOW Men's Basketball 2024 Olympic Games PR: 588,030
Topps NOW Men's Basketball 2024 Olympic Games PR: 588,030 / https://www.topps.com/products/mens-basketball-2024-olympic-games-topps-now-reg-card-26-look-for-1-1-auto-pr-588-030

Topps NOW has done a solid job of straddling quirky sports moments akin to the funky cards often featured in Topps Allen & Ginter. Some memorable  cards include the  2024 Citi Field Hot Dog Record card (44,270 PR), Bill Belichick's Turn Back the Clock card as Tom Brady’s fictional Expose coach (26,936 PR), and the 2024 Topps NOW Tom Brady humorous GOAT card timed with his celebrity roast (12,969 PR) 

Bill Belichick TOPPS NOW® Turn Back the Clock PR: 26936
Bill Belichick TOPPS NOW® Turn Back the Clock PR: 26936 / https://www.topps.com/products/bill-belichick-topps-now-reg-turn-back-the-clock-card-bb1-pr-26936

One card that didn’t make the top-seller list? The infamous Rally Squirrel from 2018, with just 2,294 copies sold — one of the lowest print runs in Topps NOW history.

Topps NOW 2018 Rally Squirrel Card 709 - Print Run: 2294
Topps NOW 2018 Rally Squirrel Card 709 - Print Run: 2294 / https://www.topps.com/products/rally-squirrel-09-09-2018-topps-nowr-card-709-print-run-2294

Blending Sports, Non-Sports, and Cultural Moments: A New Era for Collectibles

Topps NOW has proven that the collectible card market is no longer confined to the realm of sports. With the success of cards featuring everyone from world leaders to cultural icons to astronomy, Topps NOW is proving that anything can be collectible, appealing to a broader audience. As the hobby continues to expand its scope beyond sports, collectors should expect more unconventional releases that capture major cultural moments. And with Pope Leo XIV’s card setting a new bar, it’s clear that anything — and anyone — can be collectible.

Citi Field Hot Dog Record - New York Mets NOW PR: 44,270
Citi Field Hot Dog Record - New York Mets NOW PR: 44,270 / https://www.topps.com/products/new-york-mets-2024-mlb-topps-now-reg-card-146

﻿MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES﻿

Published |Modified
Lucas Mast
LUCAS MAST

Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.

Home/News