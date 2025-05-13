Papal Power: Pope Leo XIV Topps NOW Card Shatters Non-Sports Record
A Historic Release: Breaking Records and Making Waves
When Topps NOW released its Pope Leo XIV card to commemorate the historic election of the first American pontiff, it was clear that this release was poised to make waves. Now, with the sales numbers officially in, it’s done just that — and then some. Who’d have thought Pope Leo XIV would outsell a Topps NOW card featuring Stephen Curry and Lionel Messi doing Curry’s iconic “Night, Night” pose?
With a staggering 133,535 copies sold, the Pope Leo XIV card has set a new benchmark for non-sports Topps NOW cards, surpassing previous records by figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose 2020 card sold over 50,000 copies, and the 2024 Solar Eclipse, which sold 23,899 copies. The card’s meteoric sales not only underline the global impact of Pope Leo XIV’s election—but also highlight the growing influence of non-sport collectibles in a market traditionally dominated by sports icons.
Rare Parallels and Collectible Variants: A Collector’s Dream
But what’s fueling the demand for a papal trading card? Beyond its religious significance, the Pope Leo XIV card has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist, attracting interest from collectors of all backgrounds, including those who typically chase sports stars and pop culture icons. The blend of historical importance and Topps’ savvy marketing strategy has created the perfect storm, positioning the Pope Leo XIV card as a true modern collectible.
The record-setting release also includes several numbered versions — with cards limited to 99, 50, 25, 10, and 5. And for one lucky collector, there’s the ultimate chase: a 1/1 card, a genuine one-of-a-kind piece of history. Imagine if the Vatican acquired the card and put it on display — a spectacle on a much larger scale than the Paul Skenes Topps MLB patch card, which was purchased for $1.1 million and is now showcased at Dick’s House of Sports in Pittsburgh.
Topps NOW Heavy Hitters: The Sports Cards That Scored Big
On the sports side, the Shohei Ohtani Topps NOW 50/50 card set a high mark with a print run of 653,737 copies, and the Men’s Basketball 2024 Olympic Games Topps NOW card, featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, was close behind with 588,030 copies printed. Before that, the Topps NOW print run record was the Victor Wembanyama Rookie of the Year card, which racked up over 113,000 copies.
Topps NOW has done a solid job of straddling quirky sports moments akin to the funky cards often featured in Topps Allen & Ginter. Some memorable cards include the 2024 Citi Field Hot Dog Record card (44,270 PR), Bill Belichick's Turn Back the Clock card as Tom Brady’s fictional Expose coach (26,936 PR), and the 2024 Topps NOW Tom Brady humorous GOAT card timed with his celebrity roast (12,969 PR)
One card that didn’t make the top-seller list? The infamous Rally Squirrel from 2018, with just 2,294 copies sold — one of the lowest print runs in Topps NOW history.
Blending Sports, Non-Sports, and Cultural Moments: A New Era for Collectibles
Topps NOW has proven that the collectible card market is no longer confined to the realm of sports. With the success of cards featuring everyone from world leaders to cultural icons to astronomy, Topps NOW is proving that anything can be collectible, appealing to a broader audience. As the hobby continues to expand its scope beyond sports, collectors should expect more unconventional releases that capture major cultural moments. And with Pope Leo XIV’s card setting a new bar, it’s clear that anything — and anyone — can be collectible.