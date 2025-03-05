Pete Rose Cards are Impacted By This News
Pete Rose has one of the most complicated legacies of any 20th-century athlete. One of the greatest hitters in baseball history, he was undone by a gambling addiction that drove him to gamble on baseball games. Rose always maintained he never bet on his team to lose.
There was another tawdry admission, with Rose disclosing in legal documents to having sexual relations with a 16-year-old in Ohio, which was Ohio's age of consent. With the admission, the Philadelphia Phillies cancelled his induction into the Phillies Wall of Fame; Rose played for Philadelphia from 1979-83.
Related: Five Impossible Cards of the 1980s
Despite this, Rose has always been a draw among collectors. He was a regular in Las Vegas, drawing a sizable fan base wanting his autograph on baseballs, photos, or jerseys. His rookie card, the 1963 Topps Rookie Stars #537, is one of the most expensive post-war vintage rookie cards.
Related: Roberto Clemente Iconic Card: 1971 Topps #630
According to the Pete Rose Card Ladder Index, his cards are up 5.24% in the past month and 3.32% in the past three months. One of the biggest risers is his rookie card in a PSA 4. The card has seen a 67% growth in price in the past three months. The average sale price in the last three months is $1,292.
Rose's PSA 7 rookie card is up 34%, and his PSA 3 is up 18%. But it's not just his rookie cards that are up. The 1978 Topps in PSA 9 is up 14.39%. His 1977 Topps in PSA 9 is up 44.50%. Of course, there have been declines with some cards, but his market over the past three months is almost entirely positive.
There's no telling what is behind Rose's increase in value, which took off on February 23. President Donald Trump announced two days ago he would give Rose a pardon. A few hours later, news reports indicated that Manfred was also considering reinstating Rose. On February 10, the Reds announced the team would wear No. 14 patches throughout the season in honor of Rose, who died in September 2024.
Whatever the case, it's possible that Rose's increased acceptance, including posthumous eligibility for the Hall of Fame, will have a lasting positive effect on his card prices.