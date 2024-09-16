Bryce Young's benching leaves his cards in limbo
On Monday it was reported that Carolina Panthers' Quarterback, Bryce Young will be benched. Young was the first overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has left his card prices in limbo. The second year player has not played well since being drafted.
After only winning two games last year, the Panthers are winless this season. Young has struggled to a total of 245 yards, 0 Touchdowns, and 3 Interceptions this season. For now, Andy Dalton has been named the starter with Young listed as the number 2 QB on the depth chart.
A PSA 10, 2023 Prizm Silver Young rookie sold for $127.50 on September 11. How much the card will sell for after this announcement remains to be seen. The most up to date information has multiple eBay sales ending on Monday the 16th.
2 eBay auctions, with 6 hours remaining, averaged $45 for the same card. That is not to imply that the auction won't finish at over double its current price. It is meant to imply that there are two ways to look at this situation.
First, Bryce Young cards could be a potential low buy if you have faith in his future. This would assume that he resumes his role as a starting QB in the NFL and is successful. Second option: How do you feel about Andy Dalton's cards!