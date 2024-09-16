Panthers Will Bench Bryce Young and Start Andy Dalton Against Raiders
The Carolina Panthers are choosing to bench quarterback Bryce Young for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Panthers will start veteran Andy Dalton instead of Young. It's unknown how long coach Dave Canales plans to keep this change implemented, but Dalton will at least start in Week 3 for now. The oddsmakers certainly agree with the decision as the odds moved in the Panthers' direction when the news broke.
Dalton has been with the Panthers since the start of the 2023 season, playing in four games since then. He was the Cincinnati Bengals' main starter from the 2011–19 seasons.
Young, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has struggled in his NFL career thus far. He's only won two games since debuting at the beginning of the 2023 season.
So far this season, Young's completed 31 of 56 passes for 245 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He's been sacked six times on top of that. The Panthers have only scored 13 points through two games this season.