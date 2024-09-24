Collecting the Quarterbacks of "The Great Black Hope"
If you don't know Lou Moore, just imagine him as the history professor you wish you had. He can educate you on the Tulsa race massacre one minute and pivot to the trading cards of Eric Davis the next. Without a doubt he leads all Grand Valley State colleagues in office décor, and his zoom backgrounds earn an A+ on any professor's report card.
Dr. Moore also has a brand new book out, "The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans, and the Making of the Black Quarterback." (Buy it here!) If it's anything like his previous works (e.g., "We Will Win the Day"), the book will be exceptionally researched, intensely interesting, and immediately definitive. Of course, none of that is our focus here at Collectibles at SI.
Instead, we'll be looking at the trading cards of "The Great Black Hope," which have already become a phenomenon. Not only has Dr. Moore himself counted down the days to the book's release using trading cards, but various reader-collectors have also showcased the new book (or collectible bookmark!) alongside their Black Quarterback trading cards.
So just which cards would you need to collect the entire book? Well, first up would be the two quarterbacks right there in the title: Doug Williams and Vince Evans.
Doug Williams
There are several directions to go when it comes to Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. His rookie card from the 1979 Topps set is superb, but many collectors will prefer a card of Williams with Washington, the team he led to the Promised Land.
In this regard, a terrific Williams option is his gorgeous 1990 Pro Set Super Bowl MVP card, which can be had for less than a bag of fries on the McDowell's value menu!
Vince Evans
There are several options for Vince Evans as well, but I'd put his rookie card from the 1981 Topps set at the top of the list.
Of course, Moore's quarterback room extend well beyond a QB1 and QB2. If you're looking to "collect them all," you will want cards of these six players as well.
Kenny Washington
Though largely unheralded for his role as a barrier breaker, the former UCLA standout (along with UCLA teammate Woody Strode) re-integrated the NFL in 1946. He also had one of the strongest throwing arms of all-time, reportedly throwing a ball an even 100 yards in warmups! Sadly, his cards are in short supply, as neither Topps nor Panini has seen fit to honor this NFL pioneer.
As such, your choices are limited to his 1948 Bowman rookie card, his 1948 Leaf rookie card (black or white lettering), or his 1949 Leaf card, all of which are fairly expensive. Collectors on a tight budget may instead look out for a (possibly unlicensed) 1990 reprint of his Bowman card.
Willie Thrower
Sadly, the options for this 1953 Chicago Bears signal caller are even more limited. He has a total of zero cards! (Get on it, Panini!) About all the die-hards can do is make their own!
Choo Choo Brackins
A similar fate awaits collectors hoping to add a card of 1955 Green Bay Packers field general Charlie "Choo Choo" Brackins. Fortunately, you can find one here at the Packers Past Perfect blog.
Marlin Briscoe
Two-time Super Bowl champ Marlin Briscoe has several cards. However, none of them show him as quarterback as all were made after his (then commonplace) conversion to all-pro wideout. A strong choice here is his rookie card, which mentions his prior stint as QB1 with Denver.
James Harris
Harris, one of the greatest quarterbacks in Grambling State history, has a wealth of cards to choose from. Many collectors will opt for his 1975 Topps rookie card. However, a card that captures the history even more may be his 1977 Topps Passing Leaders card.
Joe Gilliam
Steelers quarterback Joe Gilliam has only one mainstream card, which comes courtesy of 1975 Topps. Hurry while you can still find one!
Lou tells me "The Great Black Hope" also mentions two quarterbacks who need no introduction, Randall Cunningham and Warren Moon. Collectors looking to extend their set will have no shortage of choices when it comes to these two legendary QBs.
Enjoy the book, enjoy the cards, and enjoy this 2024 NFL season where Black quarterbacks are no longer the exception but are quickly becoming the rule!