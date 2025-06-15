Potential Trade of Kevin Durant on Rookie Card Market
As the NBA season winds down, all that is left is to crown a champion. Shortly after, the offseason begins, and with it brings the free agency season. Perhaps the biggest name at the center of free agency rumors right now is Kevin Durant. Recent speculation across the hobby is that Durant wants out of Phoenix, where he has played since 2023, and traded elsewhere.
If Durant were to be traded, there could possibly be an impact in the value of his rookie cards. This past season, Durant and the Phoenix Suns did not make the playoffs, so his cards were not subject to the spike that Tyrese Haliburton and Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander saw.
Currently, a copy of his 07-08 Topps rookie can be purchased for $10 ungraded. A PSA 10 sold back in March for $1,125. Parallels of his rookie have sold for $1,276 (Orange, PSA 10) and $173 (White Rookie Set, PSA 10).
A recent sale of his 2007-08 Topps Chrome rookie sold for $500 in a PSA 10, lower than the base rookie, which is an interesting trend. Typically, the chrome version of rookie cards tend to sell for more than the paper version.
Teams that have been brought up as a potential trade destination include the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and the Miami Heat.
If he were to land with the San Antonio Spurs, he would be immediately paired with Victor Wembanyama (another major hobby superstar), forming a dynamic duo. Durant would immediately be viewed as playing on a contending team. If they both were to remain healthy, a playoff birth may also be likely, subjecting Durant's cards to a playoff spike. And, if he were to win another championship in San Antonio, a further rise would occur.
In the case of being traded to the Miami Heat or the Houston Rockets, the impact on Durant's card market is less obvious. The Miami Heat do not have any players that get a ton of hobby love when it comes to the market. The Houston Rockets do have young stars in Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, but they might not still be in Houston if they are part of a trade package for Durant. In both of these scenarios, Durant would be lacking in talent around him, which could make getting back to the playoffs difficult - resulting in a possible decrease of rookie card value.
While it may be too early to tell where Kevin Durant will play next season, his name is already at the forefront of NBA free agency rumors. There will likely be immediate hobby consequences for Durant based on where he plays, and some landing spots may be better than others for those who are Durant collectors.