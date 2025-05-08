Power Players: Female Athlete Influencers Making Waves in Collectibles
In today’s sports landscape, some of the biggest stars aren’t just breaking records — they’re breaking the internet. From gymnastics to golf to tennis, a new wave of female athlete influencers is turning social media followers into superfans and collectibles into coveted keepsakes.
Livvy Dunne: The Gymnastics Phenom Turned NIL Trailblazer
With over 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, former LSU national champion gymnast Livvy Dunne has leveraged her social media power into a staggering $9.5 million in NIL earnings, making her the highest-earning female college athlete since the NCAA’s NIL rule change in 2021.
Dunne’s rise hasn’t just been about brand deals — it’s been about setting a blueprint for other athletes, especially those in non-revenue sports. Dunne even launched “The Livvy Fund” in partnership with LSU’s NIL collective, aiming to educate and empower female athletes to capitalize on their NIL potential. From modeling and media appearances to her recent GQ profile alongside MLB Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, she’s become a master of personal brand building.
What to Collect: Livvy Dunne collectors have a lot of options, from her 2022 Leaf Influencer Auto (about $125) to 2024 Leaf Women of Sport “Campus Colors” dual auto with fellow LSU gymnast KJ Johnson (about $110). She was also featured with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, on a 2024 Topps Now card (about $10).
The Cavinder Twins: From Basketball to Business Empire
With a combined $1.7 million in NIL earnings—and almost 7 million followers combined across social media—Haley and Hanna Cavinder became two of the most marketable athletes in college sports, leveraging their twin dynamic and social media influence to secure over 30 endorsement deals with brands like Boost Mobile, Crocs, Venmo, Champs Sports, and WWE.
While they made waves on the Miami basketball court, the Cavinder twins are now focused on building a lasting brand. They’ve launched a fitness and nutrition app, TWOgether, made appearances at WWE events and proved that athletic talent can be the launchpad for a multi-platform business empire.
What to Collect: Haley and Hannah Cavinder have several numbered, auto, and relic cards individually (and together) across Leaf, Super Glow, and Bowman University Best. These range from basketball-focused cards to lifestyle cards, like the 2023 Leaf dual auto card commemorating the twins throwing out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game, which will set you back around $100.
Paige Spiranac: From Golf Influencer To Media Mogul
With nearly 11 million followers across social media, Paige Spiranac is a social media powerhouse who’s parlayed her golf background into a multi-platform brand empire. Though her pro golf career was brief — marked by a 2016 Cactus Tour win and appearances on the Ladies European Tour — Paige Spiranac has found far greater success off the course.
Spiranac continues to be an outspoken presence on social media, sharing candid commentary and sharp golf predictions—including her spot-on call of Rory McIlroy’s 2025 Masters victory. She now earns over $10,000 per sponsored Instagram post, outpacing many pro golfers in social media income.
What to Collect: Paige Sprinac made her cardboard debut in the 2018 Topps Allen & Ginter, with autos running about $200. She’s also appeared in Super Glow, Upper Deck Goodwin Champions, and Upper Deck Skybox Metal Champions, so there are many reasonable options for all collectors.
From Aces to Influencer: Rachel Stuhlmann and Racquet Sports
Former Division I tennis player turned racquet sports influencer Rachel Stuhlmann has parlayed her athletic background into a growing platform that blends tennis, pickleball, and social media. After college, she earned her USPTA certification and coached at major events like the 2025 Italian Open. Now, she’s expanding into pickleball, promoting the sport, and launching her own paddle line.
With over 500,000 followers, Stuhlmann is now regarded as the No. 1 tennis influencer. She mixes sports content with lifestyle and fashion. She’s collaborated with brands like TopCourt and Tennis Social AI and continues to advocate for broader access to racquet sports, using her platform to inspire the next generation of players.
What to Collect: Rachel Stuhlmann’s lone official card release was in 2023 in Leaf’s Pop Century Influencer series. 610 copies of the signed card were released, and the ungraded version routinely goes for $60-75.