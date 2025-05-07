Barcelona's 'Cactus Jack' Jersey Selling For Thousands Following Release
In a bold mix of music and soccer, Spanish club Barcelona and Spotify announced their latest high-profile collaboration -- this time with rapper Travis Scott.
Barca will take the field wearing a special edition of their blaugrana jersey emblazoned across the front with the "Cactus Jack," Scott’s creative imprint. The club’s women’s team, Barcelona Femení, will don the same limited-edition shirt during their season finale on May 18.
The limited-edition Nike Barcelona home jersey – which cost $500 and sold out in minutes on May 2 – are numbered to just 1,899 pieces.
Over the last few days, jersey collectors have been looking to add the unique kit to their collections. In fact, the jerseys are being sold on the secondary market on sites such as Stockx and eBay for thousands of dollars.
As part of their ongoing partnership launched in 2022 between Barcelona and Spotify, the two brands will celebrate "Cactus Jack" during this Sunday’s El Clasico against rivals Real Madrid in a game that could impact which of the two win the Spanish league title.
“El Clásico is a moment the whole world taps into,” Scott said. “Teaming up with Spotify and FC Barcelona lets me merge my universe with theirs. This wasn’t just about throwing 'Cactus Jack' on a jersey. It’s about building something that blurs the line between sound and sport.”
Scott, a sports fan and one of Spotify’s most streamed artists, has done other collaborations in the past, including a Topps baseball card set that was all the rage at Fanatics Fest NYC last year.
In a news release, Barcelona President Joan Laporta emphasized the cultural impact of the collaboration.
“The logo swap for El Clasico is the clearest example of how the alliance between Spotify and FC Barcelona is capable of generating conversations that go beyond the world of sports,” he said.