The Essential John Stockton Basketball Cards Every Collector Needs
When it comes to the NBA’s all-time leader in assists (15,806) and steals (3,265) John Stockton’s name is etched alongside some of the NBA’s Greatest Players of All-Time. These accomplishments are a testament to his unparalleled vision as court general and relentless defense as one of the feistiest to ever play against.
As someone who regularly avoided the spotlight, Stockton’s legendary career with the Utah Jazz allowed him to quietly become one of the most respected players of his time in the NBA. For collectors, these cards offer a unique opportunity to own a piece of Stockton’s legendary brilliance. From his rookie cards to some of his ultra-rare inserts, here are the must-have John Stockton cards and the reasons as to why they belong in any prominent basketball card collection.
Let’s begin with Stockton’s 1988-89 Fleer Basketball Card (No. 115) which, as far as the hobby is concerned, is considered his true rookie card, and debuted just as he was claiming his first of many assist titles. With its bright yellow border and classic Fleer design, it’s an affordable option from both a graded and non-graded perspective.
Following Stockton’s true rookie card and moving into his prime-time era of quick dishes and offensive aerobatics, are his 1990 Hoops All-Star Card (No. 25) and his 1992-93 Topps Stadium Club “Members Only” parallel (Card No. 200) which offers collectors a precursor to some of the higher-end cards of today’s ever-evolving marketplace.
Next up we have the 1996-97 Flair Showcase Row 0 Legacy Collection card captures the essence of John Stockton as a floor general and is by far one of the most essential cards for Stockton collectors to ultimately acquire.
Now let’s take things a bit further and focus on the element of scarcity especially when it comes to the final two cards that will be featured. For starters, Stockton’s 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Red Parallel (PMG Red /100) is one of the most coveted of Stockon’s limited numbered insert cards not only because of how limited the card is but also because of the deep red metal texture of the card (which was quite the innovation in late 1990’s).
For the last of Stockton’s essential cards we’d be amiss not to include the ultimate serial numbered chase card considered to be by many to be a key cornerstone of any Stockton collection and that is his 2007-08 Topps Chrome 1957-58 Variation Black X Factor Parallel (/50) which captures the essence of Stockton’s legacy while offering collectors a glimpse into the future of card innovation.
There’s no doubt that John Stockton redefined what it meant to be a point guard in the NBA especially with his on-court intelligence, consistency, and resiliency and unlike names like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, or even Larry Bird, Stockton’s cards remain an affordable option for those collectors that are looking build collections around the NBA’s All-Time Leaders.
So whether you’re a 1990’s Hoops Fan, a John Stockton superfan, or simply an admirer of basketball collectibles, Stockton’s cards are a testament to one of the game’s toughest and most humble point guards to ever step foot on a basketball court.