PSA is Giving Away a Jalen Hurts RC

🏈 "𝐆𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐄" 𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘 🔮



The last game of the NFL season is here, let's add more competition into the mix.



Here's how to enter for your chance to win this 2020 Select Jalen Hurts Light Blue Die-Cut RC PSA 10:



1️⃣ Follow @psacard

2️⃣ Like this post… pic.twitter.com/3WBU21nbLG