PSA is Giving Away a Jalen Hurts RC
Jalen Hurts: Should We Be Bullish on the Philadelphia QB's Cards?
It's Super Bowl Sunday, already a special day. Well if you want to enter, PSA is giving away something special to mark the unofficial holiday.
PSA is running a "Guess The Score Giveaway" for Super Bowl Sunday. The grading service is giving away a 2020 Select Jalen Hurts Light Blue Die-Cut RC PSA 10 to one lucky winner who correctly predicts the Super Bowl Champion and the correct final score.
Per Card Ladder, a recent sale of a PSA 10 of this card sold for $91.20 on January 26, 2025, with overall sales of 10s ranging from $61-$250
The news comes on the heels of a pair of giveaways from Topps, who have run giveaways for a Kobe Bryant RC 10 and 9 over recent weeks.
To enter the contest, fans and collectors have to follow @psacard on Twitter. Then, like the post referencing the giveaway, and then reply with their prediction of the winner and score. Will the value of the card increase if Hurts and the Eagles can take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?