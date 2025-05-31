PSA Opens Two New Grading Facilities, Ensures Faster Turnaround Times
On Friday, May 30th PSA announced that it would be opening not one, but two new grading facilities by the year 2026 to ensure faster turnaround times for the submissions that it receives. The facilities, which will based in Boca Raton, Florida and Plano, Texas, are expected to considerably enhance PSA’s grading capacity and improve its estimated turnaround times when it comes to card submissions, ticket submissions, and most other collectibles.
Each of the two locations will have its own focus. The Plano, Texas location which is expected to be online by July of this year, will be the centralized hub for ticket authentication and grading, which makes sense given the rapidly growing popularity of the sector. The Boca Raton, Florida location, which will share space with Collectors Universe counterpart SGC, will primarily focus on card grading and although collectors wont be able to directly submit to that location in the beginning maybe PSA will one day in future allow collectors to submit directly to that location.
PSA’s President, Ryan Hoge, had two things to say on the matter. Fist he commented pertaining to turnaround times by saying, “Quicker turnaround is the goal, operational efficiency is how we get there,” and then followed that up by that “we’re building to better accommodate a growing, global community that counts on PSA’s expertise.”
When it comes to the hobby, not only are these moves by PSA a clear step in the right direction, they’re enhancing the company's operational efficiency, all while staying the course in terms of the company’s previously announced plans for continued expansion of both its walk-in and traditional capabilities across the US and international markets.