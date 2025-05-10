Rare Kobe Bryant Card Sells For over 50K
On May 4, 2025, one of the most iconic basketball cards in modern history changed hands on eBay when a 2019 Panini Kobe Bryant PSA 10 sold for an impressive $59,973. The card features that legendary image of Kobe Bryant clutching the NBA Championship Trophy while donning his iconic Lakers Championship jacket, captured during Los Angeles’ legendary 2000-2001 playoff run.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's Rookie Debut Jersey Should Fetch Huge Sum at Auction
This card wasn’t just a simple tribute to one of the most unforgettable seasons, it was also part of a limited issue that boasts an extremely low PSA 10 population (there’s are only two of these to ever be graded a PSA 10), which makes it one of the most coveted modern-era cards both NBA and Kobe Bryant collectors. While the exact PSA population stands at just 2, the dual 10 grade (PSA 10 for the card itself as well as Kobe’s signature) puts it in a category all by itself, especially considering the continued demand for on-card autographs not just of Kobe Bryant himself but by many the NBA greats.
RELATED: The Legend Lives On: Kobe Bryant’s Iconic ‘Achilles Game’ Sneakers Go to Auction
The 2000-01 Lakers team which starred the dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, is widely regarded as one of the most dominant squads in NBA history. Not only were the Lakers 56-26 in the regular season, they were nearly perfect in the playoffs but boasting an impressive 15-1 record and sweeping opponents in the first three rounds.
RELATED: How to Start Collecting Kobe Bryant Autographs
As this card continues to soar in value, it just goes to show us that Kobe Bryant’s collectibles are still in extreme high demand among collectors and basketball enthusiasts. It’s also no surprise that when it comes to Kobe, collectors have shown an increased appetite for his higher -grade, visually iconic, on-card autographed cards, especially those that have been released after his retirement from the NBA.
This is so much more than just a basketball card, but rather a testament to Kobe’s legacy and the emotional impact he continues to have on fans and collectors everywhere. As the demand for higher-graded autograph cards of such stars as Kobe continues to grow, cards such as these are becoming key assets for an elite-level collection.