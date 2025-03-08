Kobe Bryant's Rookie Debut Jersey Should Fetch Huge Sum at Auction
Basketball fans and collectors alike will have a rare opportunity to own a piece of NBA history as Kobe Bryant’s game-worn rookie debut jersey heads to auction at Sotheby’s. This iconic jersey, worn during Bryant’s 1996-1997 rookie season, represents the beginning of a career that would forever change the landscape of modern professional basketball.
As a die-hard Lakers fan, this jersey isn’t just fabric and stitching, it’s the embodiment of Kobe Bryant's legacy. It’s the symbol of a young kid from Lower Merion High School stepping onto the court with the swagger and drive that would define an era. At just 18 years old, Kobe wasn’t just playing basketball; he was rewriting the future of the game.
His rookie year statistics of which he averaged 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, were seemingly modest, but his talent, playmaking ability and competitive fire were undeniable. He cemented himself as a rising star by winning the 1997 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, offering a glimpse of the greatness to come. Every dunk, every fadeaway, every move was a preview of the legend that he would become.
Bryant’s legacy, built on an unrelenting work ethic and the philosophy known as “Mamba Mentality,” led him to five NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, and a lasting impact on the game. His influence extended far beyond the court, inspiring countless athletes and fans worldwide.
Set to be sold as a single-lot, the online auction will run from April 10-24, and the jersey, according to some of Sotheby's experts, is expected to fetch a staggering $10 million (or greater). Given its historical significance and the enduring admiration collectors have for Kobe Bryant, this auction is poised to attract intense interest from high-end collectors and basketball enthusiasts eager to own a piece of one of the sport’s greatest legacies.
This is more than just an ordinary auction, it’s an opportunity to hold history in the palm of your hands.