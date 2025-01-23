The Legend Lives On: Kobe Bryant’s Iconic ‘Achilles Game’ Sneakers Go to Auction
Kobe Bryant Sports Card Listed for $5,000 on Secondary Market
As both a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan and big time Kobe Bryant collector, I can understand and appreciate that there are moments in throughout the NBA and its storied history that transcend the game itself, moments that embody resilience, grit, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.
Kobe Bryant's "Achilles Game" which was played on April 12, 2013, is one of those moments. Now, the size 13 Kobe 8 Elite sneakers Bryant wore during that unforgettable night are hitting the auction block at Sotheby’s, and TMZ reports they could fetch more than $600,000. In my opinion, these sneakers might even break the seven-figure mark.
For those who don’t remember, or simply need a reminder of greatness, let's rewind to that fateful game. It was the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors, and every possession mattered as the Lakers fought for a playoff spot. Kobe, as always, put the team on his back, scoring 34 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, and dishing 4 assists.
Insane Michael Jordan Card Collection Found In Arizona Home
Then, in the fourth quarter, absolute disaster struck. Kobe tore his Achilles, a devastating injury for any athlete. But instead of collapsing or leaving the game immediately, he hobbled to the free-throw line, sank two crucial free throws, and walked off the court under his own power. A display of dedication that was nothing short of amazing!
That moment became a defining symbol of Mamba Mentality, the sheer will and determination that defined Kobe Bryant’s career. And now, the sneakers he wore during that legendary performance are being made available via Sotheby’s Auction House.
From a collector’s perspective, this is a monumental event. Kobe memorabilia has always been highly coveted, but items connected to specific, unforgettable moments, such as the “Achilles Game” are in a league of their own. These sneakers represent more than just a game or even a season. They capture Kobe’s legacy of never backing down, of pushing through excruciating pain, and of leaving everything on the court.
Sotheby's Just Sold $2 Million Worth Of Sports Cards
Over the years, Kobe’s memorabilia market has skyrocketed, and rightfully so. His rookie cards, autographed jerseys, and game-worn items are grails for collectors. These Kobe 8 Elites, however, are on another level entirely.
TMZ estimates the sneakers could sell for over $600,000, but let’s be real: with the global appeal of Kobe Bryant, his enduring legacy, and the story behind these shoes, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them sell for over seven figures.
For Lakers fans, basketball enthusiasts, and collectors, this auction is a chance to witness history being recognized and valued. While most of us can only dream of owning these sneakers, the auction serves as a reminder of why we fell in love with the game and the players who make it special. Kobe Bryant wasn’t just a player, he was both a cultural icon and ambassador of the game, and moments like the "Achilles Game" are why his legend endures.
So, as we watch the bidding war unfold, let’s take a moment to remember Kobe and everything he stood for. Whether the sneakers sell for $600K or cross into seven figures, one thing is certain, they’re worth every single penny.