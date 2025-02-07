Collectibles On SI

Shohei Ohtani's Former Interpreter Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani speaks with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Ippei Mizuhara, the former translator and confidante of MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty to bank and tax fraud in June 2024.

Sep 3, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stand in the dugout before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

News broke by ESPN in spring of 2024 of the interpreter’s massive gambling addiction and his firing from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Mizuhara had allegedly changed banking security protocols and impersonated the 3-time MVP in order to steal upwards of $17 million. 

Mizuhara was alleged to have used the money to pay off gambling debts, health expenses, and to purchase $325,000 worth of sports cards. In November 2024, Ohtani petitioned a judge to claim ownership of the cards and was awarded ownership the following month. 

Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani stands with his agent Nez Balelo (left) and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara
Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani stands with his agent Nez Balelo (left) and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara at an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The cards were purchased with the intention of reselling, according to court documents. Using eBay and Whatnot, Mizuhara purchased cards featuring Ohtani, Yogi Berra, and Juan Soto. 

In addition to the 57 month prison sentence, Mizuhara will have three years of supervised release, pay Ohtani $17 million in restitution, and $1.1 million to the IRS. As a Japanese national, Mizuhara could also possibly be deported at the end of his sentence. 

LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

