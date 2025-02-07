Shohei Ohtani's Former Interpreter Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
Ippei Mizuhara, the former translator and confidante of MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty to bank and tax fraud in June 2024.
News broke by ESPN in spring of 2024 of the interpreter’s massive gambling addiction and his firing from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Mizuhara had allegedly changed banking security protocols and impersonated the 3-time MVP in order to steal upwards of $17 million.
Mizuhara was alleged to have used the money to pay off gambling debts, health expenses, and to purchase $325,000 worth of sports cards. In November 2024, Ohtani petitioned a judge to claim ownership of the cards and was awarded ownership the following month.
The cards were purchased with the intention of reselling, according to court documents. Using eBay and Whatnot, Mizuhara purchased cards featuring Ohtani, Yogi Berra, and Juan Soto.
In addition to the 57 month prison sentence, Mizuhara will have three years of supervised release, pay Ohtani $17 million in restitution, and $1.1 million to the IRS. As a Japanese national, Mizuhara could also possibly be deported at the end of his sentence.