Steel Curtain Gems: 1976 Topps Football Jack Lambert PSA 10 - A Rare Find
When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their absolute domination during the 1970s, there are very few cards that capture the spirit of the legendary “Steel Curtain” like that of the 1976 Topps Football Card featuring linebacker Jack Lambert. Not only was this card as intense as Lambert was on the field, its rarity, in the form of a PSA 10, is just as legendary as Lambert’s career.
Why is it so hard for collectors to achieve a PSA 10 for cards from the 1976 Topps Football Set? It all comes down to the condition of these cards, and in very rare cases collectors find themselves achieving PSA 8s, PSA 9s, and PSA 10s and reason is simply because those cards are the exception to wide range of blemishes most cards from the 1976 set experience. Many of the cards within the set possess centering issues, discoloration and chipping along their edges, which immediately impacts the value or potential grade of these cards.
As the demand for vintage football cards has risen over the last decade or so, a card such as Lambert’s in Gem Mint condition is highly sought after for both its scarcity and its nostalgic feel. Not only is the card a testament to the era of smashmouth football that was the 1970’s, it’s also a testament to how well some of these cards have stood the test of time.
From a pricing perspective you can find PSA 3s starting at about $10-$15 and PSA 8s selling for roughly $120-$170, but for those of you in the market for either a PSA 9 or PSA 10 version of this card, PSA 9s have fallen into range of $400-$450 and PSA 10s have been priced right around $4,900 (although I think that number is bit closer to $6,000 or even $6,500 given their scarcity).
When it comes to the 1976 Topps Football Set, the Jack Lambert card not only represents one of the greatest and most accomplished Linebackers in NFL history; its rarity, scarcity, and investment potential, offer collectors a great opportunity to enter the vintage football card market. This is because the card, even at a lower grade, is still a fairly affordable option for collectors who want to own such a unique piece of trading card history.