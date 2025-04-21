Stephanie Vaquer and Penta Make Their Topps Chrome Card Debuts in Cactus Jack Boxes
WrestleMania is already in the books and had some incredible moments. In the week leading up to Wrestlemania, Fanatics and Topps made several announcements regarding new WWE products and memorabilia that will be part of current and future releases. One announcement from Topps that was touched upon before was the Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Topps Chrome WWE boxes that will be sold at WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. The checklist is loaded with stars and wrestlers who will be making their product debuts. Two such stars that collectors were excited to see on the checklist are NXT star and current Women’s champion Stephanie Vaquer and Raw superstar Penta.
Stephanie Vaquer
Stephanie Vaquer has been on an incredible rise since signing with WWE in late 2024. As I discussed in a previous article, Vaquer was a successful international star having won championships with Mexican federation CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling before becoming the first woman in NXT to capture and defend two singles titles (North American Women’s and NXT Women's Championship) after defeating frenemy Giulia. Like Giulia, Vaquer signed too late in the year to be included in Topps Chrome WWE so the only cards available of Vaquer were limited to international releases. Vaquer has had Topps Now cards available. Now she’ll make her Topps Product Debut in the Cactus Jack X Topps Chrome WrestleMania boxes where there's a lot of confidence she’ll be a top chase.
Penta
Penta made an instant impact once he arrived at WWE. Like Vaquer and Giulia, Penta was a veteran of the ring with a tremendous resume before making his WWE Debut. Penta’s WWE debut happened at the beginning of January so like Giulia and Vaquer it was too late to be included in Topps Chrome WWE. Unlike those two, Penta had wrestled in the United States for AEW prior to his WWE debut and was included in their Upper Deck products which included autographs. Now Penta will make his Topps debut in Cactus Jack boxes. Even though Penta had previously licensed autos for AEW it's still fair to that expect Penta will be a strong chase. there is also a strong chance these cards to be more valuable and hold that value longer due to the limited release and rarity of the Cactus Jack set.