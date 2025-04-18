NXT Superstar The Beautiful Madness Giulia Makes Topps Chrome Card Debut
As we approach the final days on the road to Wrestlemania 41 Topps and fanatics have made several announcements regarding new WWE products and memorabilia releasing in upcoming produc. One such announcement from Topps that I touched upon recently was the Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Topps Chrome WWE boxes that will be sold at WWE World in Las Vegas during Wrestlemania weekend. The checklist is loaded with star wrestlers who will be making their product debuts. One such star that WWE collectors will be excited to see on the checklist is former NXT Woman's Champion The Beautiful Madness Giulia.
Even prior to making her NXT debut Giulia was a well known name to wrestling fans. Already an established star for years in Japan, Giuilia made a name for herself New Japan Pro Wrestling before signing with the WWE almost one year ago, making her first WWE appearance in the audience during NXT Stand and Deliver. Since then Giulia has been at the top of the Women’s Division in NXT winning the NXT Women’s title at New Year’s Evil before losing the belt to Stephanie Vaquer after a 63 day reign. Even before arriving in WWE, Giulia was already well known for her strong style and polished in ring skill. She’s more than lived up to her reputation as one of the best young wrestlers in the world after arriving in WWE.
For her collectors and fans, Giulia signed too late in the year to be included in WWE’s Topps Chrome release in January of 2025 so her hobby market for fans and collectors looking for autograph cards was limited to rare releases in Japan. Until the Cactus Jack announcement, it was also unclear when Giulia would be making have her first officially licensed WWE cards and autos. Now that has been settled with her inclusion in the Cactus Jack boxes. One thing to note was that there was some mixed reaction from fans online regarding her debut card. While some were excited that Giulia would finally have Topps autographs, other fans were disappointed that her debut would take place in such a limited released product only available at Wrestlemania. While that reaction is understandable, regardless I still expect Giulia to be one of the biggest chase autos from the Cactus Jack boxes . That said, Giulia is definitely a star on the rise and a wrestler who’s hobby market will match the hype.