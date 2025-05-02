Stephon Castle Wins ROY - His Cards React
The young talent on the San Antonio Spurs continues to grow as former UConn Husky, Stephon Castle won the Rookie of the Year award Tuesday night. With poise beyond his years, this 20 year old showed grit and toughness, especially on the defensive end that is rarely seen by first year players. Of the 100 total votes, Castle received 92 of the first place votes, with only Zaccharie Risacher and Jaylen Wells receiving the remaining 8 votes.
Castle joins legendary company in San Antonio, as just a year ago the French phenom, Victor Wembanyama also won the ROY award. While Wemby has shown his own greatness in the league so far, the other two names have proven their legendary status: David Robinson (1989-90) and Tim Duncan (1997-98). In his first season in the association, Castle averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and shot at a 42.8% clip. Also, Wemby and Castle both have united for a dual autographed Topps Now card that can be won by purchasing one of Stephon Castle’s base rookie cards. This card is a 1/1 exclusive and captures inscriptions from both ROYs stating the year they each respectively won the award.
Stephon Castle is a star in the making, and the Spurs are only getting better by adding young talent year after year. While being out of the playoffs, now (or any time in the near future) would be a great time to invest in Stephon’s card market. Speaking of which, let’s look at some of his best cards to invest in.
2024 Silver Prizm Rookie
Starting with this card seems to be the most logical step, since silver Prizms seem to dictate how a player's overall market is doing. This raw card has a 14% increase over the past month, which is contributed by winning the award. The last sale was today, May 2nd, for $60. Also, the last PSA 10 sold for $440 back on April 18th, which leads me to believe that this card would be sitting around $475-$500 now in PSA 10 form.
2024 Prizm Fast Break Rookie
Interestingly, Castle’s Fast Break card mirrors the silver and is also on the rise. It has a 30-day increase of 30% ($16), and sold for $53 on April 29th. This is a $23 difference between it’s lowest sale of the month, which was $30 on April 16th.
2024 Prizm Fireworks - Blue Ice /125
To continue with Castle’s card ascent, the Prizm Fireworks, Blue Ice /125 has a similar pattern as the last two. Over the course of the past month, this raw card has had a 24% increase ($12), and was last sold on April 23rd for $50. Compare that to four days prior, where it sold for a monthly low of $36. While this card doesn't have many PSA 10 sales, the play could be to do just that: buy raw, grade in the offseason, and sell for profit after a rookie of the year season.
As the Rookie of the Year honors cement Stephon Castle’s rising elite status in basketball, collector’s who saw the potential early are now reaping the rewards. What this means now for collectors and investors is that getting in now may mean storming the gates before the Caste becomes untouchable.