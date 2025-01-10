The card that set the record for PSA 10s
From a sports card grading perspective, 2024 was dominated by Victor Wembanyama. According to PSA's yearly data, Wembanyama accounted for 6 of the top 10 most graded cards. In fact, his number-one card on the list now holds the record for the most PSA 10s of any sports card.
By the time you’re reading this, the number has likely risen by a few hundred, but currently, his Prizm rookie card boasts 24,244 PSA 10s.
Victor Wembanyama Became the King of PSA Grading in His Rookie Year
If you were involved in the sports card hobby before 2020, you might remember the astronomical grading numbers for Luka Dončić’s Prizm rookie card. When that card hit 20,000 PSA 10s, it was a milestone no one thought possible.
Since then, several other cards have surpassed the 20,000 mark. These include the 2018 Luka Dončić Prizm card, Zion Williamson’s 2019 Prizm card, Ja Morant’s 2019 Prizm card, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 2018 Topps Update card, and Juan Soto’s 2018 Topps Update card. Now, Wembanyama’s Prizm rookie card joins this elite list, despite being less than a year old.
Fernando Tatís Jr.’s 2019 rookie card is also on the verge, sitting just below 20,000 PSA 10s at 19,800. This is the only other card close to reaching the milestone. Other players, such as Luis Robert and Gavin Lux, have rookie cards in the 17,000 to 18,000 range, but their numbers would require strong performances to motivate more grading submissions.
Panini has further amplified Wembanyama’s rookie card popularity by partnering with the iconic board game Monopoly to release a special Prizm card set. This set includes another Wembanyama rookie card, which already has over 10,000 PSA 10s.
When combined, the numbers are staggering. The base Prizm rookie card has a total of 40,788 graded versions, with a 60% gem rate resulting in over 24,000 PSA 10s. Meanwhile, the Monopoly version has over 17,000 graded cards, with a similar 61% gem rate.
While these numbers are impressive, they don’t yet rival the most graded cards in PSA history, which are held by three Ken Griffey Jr. rookie cards from 1989. Griffey’s iconic Upper Deck card has an astonishing 116,000 total graded, making it the highest. His 1989 Topps Traded card follows with over 88,000, and his Fleer rookie card rounds out the top three with over 66,000.
Ken Griffey Jr. and the Enduring Sports Cards of the 80s and 90s
Could Wembanyama’s Prizm rookie card eventually break these records? With 40,000 graded cards in just one year, it all depends on the production volume by Panini. For now, Wembanyama’s cards have cemented his place in grading history and the hearts of collectors.