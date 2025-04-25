The Cards of NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers was named NBA Defensive Player of the year Thursday, beating out Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Mobley received 35 first-place votes and 287 total points, to Daniel's 187 and Green's 154. The anchor of Cleveland's defense during a historic 64-18 season, Mobley's potential, so evident early in his career, is being fully realized. Are his cards worth a look?
Evan Mobley's Prizm RC is an obvious addition here. The top sale of his 2021/22 Prizm card, per Card Ladder, is a Gold Prizm /10 that sold for $14,400 way back in October 2022. Two 2023 sales followed, for just under 10K and then a low of just over $4,000 in October of that year.
More recently, a Diamond Prizm RC /75 sold for under $500. A PSA 8 Blue Shimmer Prizm /30 sold for $300 on March 2. A Blue Fast Break Prizm RC /150 is available on Ebay for $80.
Mobley's 2021-22 Rated Rookie Silver Prizm is currently listed on Ebay for under $70.
The most recent top-end sale of a Mobley card came on March 8. A BGS 9.5 2021-22 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph /99 sold at auction for over $4,000. A PSA 9 sold for just under $4,000 on March 30.
As to current listings of Mobley's top-end cards, A 2021/22 Panini Prizm Rookie Signatures Green Choice Rookie Auto /8 is currently listed at $9,999.
The top listing at writing is $59,999 for Mobley's 2021/22 Panini Prizm White Sparkle RC Rookie Signatures 1/1.
Winning an award like Defensive Player of the Year may not be a massive needle-mover in the card market, but Mobley's continued rise in the game, in addition to a legitimate shot at an NBA title could warrant attention as the Cavs make their way deeper into the Eastern Conference playoffs.