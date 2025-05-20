Three Baseball Players Dominating and Their Bowman 1st Cards
With the baseball season over a quarter of the way complete, enough time has passed to take a look at who is performing in the Minor Leagues, including a trio of players who have gotten out of the gates strong in 2025. As their performances on the field impress hopeful fans of their respective teams, hobbyists should keep an eye on and maybe even pick up some valuable cards of these prospects in hopes of them becoming the next stars of baseball.
Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers RHP
There was legitimate buzz that the tall, lanky right-hander would earn a spot in the Brewers rotation entering this year's spring training. However, Misiorowski struggled with his command resulting in five walks in 7.2 innings pitched and a 9.39 ERA. He was sent to Triple-A Nashville to begin the season and has shown why people view him as a possible ace of the future. Through his first nine appearances (eight starts), the Brewers fourth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline has turned in a 1.46 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 49.1 innings. In his last start, he concluded his outing by reaching 103 miles per hour on his fastball.
Misiorowski's hobby debut came in 2022 Bowman Draft, where his 1st Bowman autographs can be found after being selected in the second round of that year's draft. While Misiorowski was a highly regarded prospect, current Major Leaguers such as Jackson Holliday, Zach Neto and Kumar Rocker stole the spotlight upon release. According to eBay sold listings, Misiorowski's base 1st Bowman autographs range from $40-55 as of mid-May. With the Brewers dealing with plenty of rotation injuries, Misiorowski could see the big leagues as soon as this summer.
Brock Wilken, Brewers 3B
Wilken was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft after setting conference and program records for home runs while at Wake Forest. After a cup of coffee in pro ball in 2023 where he slashed .285/.414/.473 in 47 games, the third baseman struggled in his first full season with being hit in the face early in the year being the driving force to his struggles. After overcoming both physical and mental obstacles, Wilken has slugged 10 home runs and walked 35 times through his first 35 games of the season in Double-A Biloxi.
Wilken was one of the headliners in last year's spring Bowman product alongside Washington's Dylan Crews and Minnesota's Walker Jenkins. While the other two eventually became the darlings of the release, Wilken trailed behind due to his difficult season. According to eBay data his 1st Bowman base autographs go for anywhere between $10-40, a steep drop from his value last spring. With his seemingly strong rebound in 2025, Wilken has the makings to finish the year back among the top prospects in Milwaukee.
Jonny Farmelo, Mariners OF
In a suddenly embarrasment of riches among its farm system, the Mariners selected Farmelo in the first round of the 2023 draft and the outfielder hit the ground running. In 2024, he recorded an .819 OPS and stole 18 bases before a torn ACL ended his season 46 games in. Now back healthy, Farmelo has slugged four home runs and hit .273 with a .963 OPS in 10 High-A games to begin this season.
Farmelo's 1st Bowman autographs sit in 2023 Bowman Draft, which has ballooned in value due to the success of Paul Skenes with the Pirates and Wyatt Langford with the Rangers. According to eBay sold listings range between $35-55, making it a very affordable pickup with plenty of room for upside value. With the Mariners farm system being strong and Farmelo not even being the most popular chase in the hobby in his own organization thanks to Felnin Celesten and Lazaro Montes, Farmelo could be an under the radar player to look out for.