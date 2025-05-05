Topps NOW Card Commemorates Gunnar Hoglund's Debut Performance
In one of the most commanding pitching performances for an Oakland Athletics’ starting pitcher since 1943, Gunnar Hoglund’s Major League debut was nothing short of incredible, and as the result of his historic performance Topps NOW has for immortalized that moment in a limited-edition baseball card.
While pitching in front of a crowd that included his family and friends at LoanDepot park, Florida native delivered a solid six innings of one-run baseball during which he struck out seven, walked none and navigated the A’s to 6-1 victory. As a result of his performance. Hoglund became the first A’s pitcher in 80 years to go six innings with no walks and only one run allowed in his pitching debut. If this is any indication of the future, Hoglund most certainly showed the command and prowess of a veteran starting pitcher.
Every time Hoglund completed an inning, the vibe was electrifying, especially from his friends and family, but most notably his grandfather of whom MLB.com as saying, “It just brings a lot of joy to the family,” Jerry said. “People don’t realize how much hard work he’s put into this, especially after recovering from Tommy John surgery.”
When it comes to the chase, Hoglund’s Topps NOW card, has it all and offers collectors the opportunity to chase a number of non-autographed versions of the card. Although the open-edition base card was only available for a limited time, there are gold foil parallels /50, orange foil parallels /25, black foil parallels /10, red foil parallels /5 and an ultra-rare FoilFractor 1/1.
As Topps NOW commemorates Gunnar Hoglund’s historic MLB debut with a limited-edition card that captures the moment he became the first A’s pitcher since 1943 to throw six innings with no walks and just one run allowed, there’s no doubt that the hobby is buzzing over what may be next. We’re curious to know if his phenomenal start will allow him to earn a regular spot in the A’s rotation.
Will he be someone the hobby keeps a close eye on if his success continues? What other accomplishments will he need to achieve for his current card values to rise? Although only time will tell how those questions get answered, collectors should certainly keep an eye on how Gunnar Hoglund progresses in the majors.