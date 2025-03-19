Topps NOW Releases Legendary 1/1 Tokyo Series Card!
As a lifelong baseball fan and major sports card collector (yes my personal collection exceeds 1,500,000 individual cards), I live for moments when the game and the hobby intersect.
That being said, Topps just dropped some pretty exciting hobby-related news via X (formally Twitter) saying that they’ve acquired a game-used baseball from Game 1 of the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series, where, for the first time in the history of Major League Baseball, two Japanese starting pitchers faced-off on Opening Day.
In Game 1, Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani Tokyo Series 1/1 Card Pulled
Not only did Topps acquire these absolutely historical pieces of game-used memorabilia, but they announced that they’d be the center of attention for the latest Topps Now release entitled, “1st Japanese Starting Pitchers to Square Off on Opening Day”.
For all of you out there in the hobby world looking to get your hands on this card, it will be featured as a 1/1 chase card for those purchasing the base Topps NOW edition via Topps.com.
When it comes to baseball, Japan has always been a powerhouse in the category of player production with names like Shohei Ohtani, Ichiro Suzuki, Hideki Matsui, Yu Darvish and even Kodai Senga all players for Major League teams here in the United States.
However, and up until today, there has never been an Opening Day where two Japanese pitchers have faced off against each other in the same game, and it is that exact moment that the wonderful folks from Topps have captured for us.
RELATED: Topps Gold Logoman Cards: The Next Big Chase in Game-Worn Patch Collecting
So no matter if you’re a die-hard collector like myself, a fan of Japanese baseball history dating back to the late-19th century and its founding father Horace Wilson, or just a regular joe who gets excited when the game and the hobby intersect, this the exact type of card everyone should be getting excited to come together and chase.