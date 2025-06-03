Topps Now Commemorates Lou Gehrig Day With Limited Edition Set
Topps Now commemorated Lou Gehrig Day 2025 with a new release of a limited edition, charitable 30-card set featuring some of the biggest stars of the game and The Hobby on a dual-image card with The Iron Horse himself. Lou Gehrig Day both honors Gehrig and helps to raise awareness and money to help the fight against ALS.
June 2 was chosen to celebrate Lou Gehrig by MLB, because it was the day that the Hall of Famer became the Yankees starting first basemen in 1925, as well as the day that Gehrig passed in 1941 from complications of ALS - also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
The cards travel through time, with a color image of a current-day star set on a black-and-white image of Gehrig in the background watching over the action. Stars like 2024 Cy Young Award Winners Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal, are joined by MVPs including Mike Trout, Christian Yelich.
Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani is included on the checklist. The reigning MVP hit a home run yesterday, on Lou Gehrig Day, in a 4-3 extra innings loss to the New York Mets, whose new addition Juan Soto also makes an appearance.
Gehrig’s fellow first basemen on the checklist include Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Christian Walker, and Andrew Vaughan. Second-year sensation Paul Skenes also joins the checklist.
Net proceeds from the Topps Now set will be donated, as Topps and MLB continue support for the Sean M. Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. Topps partnered with MLB writer, researcher, and reporter Sarah Langs who helped curate the checklist.
Numbered parallels include 'Iron' Dark Silver numbered to 25, a Dark Blue numbered to Gehrig's #4 jersey, and a Gold 1/1. The set is available until June 12 at 4 PM EST.