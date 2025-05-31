1939 Play Ball Ted Williams Rookie Recently Sold for $9,600
On May 29th 2025, a 1939 Play Ball #92 Ted Williams Rookie Card, graded PSA 4 (VG-EX) was sold via auction for $9,600. This sale reaffirms the unprecedented demand that the vintage card marketplace has experienced over the last several years. The card, which features Teddy Ballgame in a mid-swing pose, is graded VG-EX 4 by PSA.
As vintage collectors, we all know that any Play Ball piece we’re lucky enough to come across will possess its fair share of blemishes and although this card displays strong centering, cleaner-than-average edges, and corners that are sharp given its grade, its still far from being perfect.
However, the condition of the card is just as sharp as Ted Williams was during rookie season with the Boston Red Sox. As one of the most legendary rookie seasons on record, Williams batted a remarkable .327 with 31 home runs and an earth-shattering 145 RBIs while managing to immediately establish himself as one of game’s most iconic hitters.
Unlike the cards of today, many pre-war issues such as the 1939 Play Ball set, draw the attention of collectors because of their historical significance and the Williams rookie card is certainly up there with the cards that vintage collectors are forever on the hunt for. Pre-war cards aren’t just valued for their historical significance but rather because they hold a glimpse of baseball’s past and allow collectors the opportunity to step back in time and appreciate baseball's golden era.
So how exactly does one gain the ability to step back in time and experience a piece of baseball’s golden era? The answer is probably a bit simpler than it sounds, as that is to go out there and acquire a mid-grade version of such cards as the 1939 Play Ball Ted Williams PSA 4. Although most vintage collectors may find the $9,600 price tag may a bit steep, it’s not that much when compared to higher-graded versions of the same card are selling for 25-to-50 times that number.
The $9,600 sale of the 1939 Play Ball Red Williams card reinforces the argument that when it comes to the icons of the game of baseball, the vintage marketplace still reigns supreme. Not only is Ted Williams rookie card one of the cornerstones of the pre-war era, it’s considered by many to be a crown jewel especially when preserved with a formidable grade.