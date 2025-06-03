Tyrese Haliburton Sets All-Time Public Sales Record For His Cards
Tyrese Haliburton is doing things he has never done on a basketball court, and in the hobby. Last Saturday night, Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers pushed past the New York Knicks, and will now represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. On the same night, one of Haliburton's basketball cards set an all-time personal high.
With Goldin doing what they do best, they had Tyrese Haliburton 2020 Black Prizm 1/1 PSA 9 RC end on the same night the Pacers beat the Knicks 125-108, and boy did it pay off. By the time the auction ended, the final price settled in at a staggering $119,560. This card completely destroys his second most expensive card sold by $35,000. That card is the historically popular Logoman card which sold for $84,000, also by the hands of Goldin.
Tyrese Haliburton has been on a tear this past round of the playoffs. His stats have gone up across the board, as he helped push his team to the NBA Finals. After averaging 18.6 PPG, 9.2 APG and 3.5 RPG, he has gone to another level. The Knicks series he has pushed himself to 21 PPG, 10.5 APG, and 6 RPG, while showing the poise and leadership needed to win the series.
I am personally not sure if this surge has anything to do with the article posted by The Athletic, but he is playing like he has something to prove. The Athletic polls fellow NBA players every year on a few different categories. This year Haliburton has been dubbed "Most Overrated", which I am sure is not sitting well with him.
Either way, collectors are starting to take note of this star. If he does go out and play the way he has been playing, and bring a championship home to Indiana, I am sure the owner of the 1/1 Black Prizm is going to be one happy individual.