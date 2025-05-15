UFC 315 Shakes Up the Fight Game and the Collectibles Market
During a weekend where retirements were announced, new champions were crowned, and young names were thrust into the rankings, UFC 315 delivered to be an exciting and prominent fight card. From Jack Della Maddalena’s rise to championship gold, to Valentina Shevchenko’s historic title defense, there has been a flurry of change in the pound for pound rankings that were just released. While not much changed in terms of the top five fighters, there was some noise made whether it was a positive climb or a fall down the rankings. Looking at the rankings, there were two fighters who dramatically moved up and down the ranks more than anyone else, therefore, it will be important to look at their markets and see how their sports card prices are reacting.
Jack Della Maddalena
With his ginormous win over Belal Muhammed, starting with the new Welterweight Champion of the World only feels right. Not only that, Maddalena may be one of the best investment opportunities right now for collectors and investors. Jack did not just beat Belal, he reinvigorated the Welterweight division and brought attention to it during a time when it was becoming stagnant and uninteresting. Two great investment opportunities come into play with his 2023 Prizm Silver Rookie. This card sells for only about $5 raw, but it has seen a sudden uptick in sales since his winning, and has already bounced up to $10. With no PSA sales, it may not be a bad time to buy raw for cheap, grade, and become one of the first graded sales while he is the champ.
Likewise, his 2023 Prizm Rookie Mojo /25 seems to be a good buy right now. This card sold raw, back in January of 2024, for $70. At this point, raw prices should be close to double that price, and a PSA should be bringing in anywhere from $200-$250. There are current PSA 10 listings on Ebay for $225.
Belal Muhammad
On the opposite end of the spectrum lies Belal Muhammed who lost the belt during the early hours of Sunday morning, and ultimately dropped six positions in the pound-for-pound rankings. While Belal was always a “sleeper” who never received much hobby love, the loss at UFC 315 certainly didn’t help his card market. Needless to say, these are some cards to stay away from. His 2018 Topps Chrome Refractor has already seen a consistent dip in price in its raw version. It has dropped from $20 about a month ago, to $10 after the fight. His PSA 10 sold for $60 back in September of 2024, but there have already been listings cutting this price in half since the weekend.
New Pound-For-Pound Rankings - Post UFC 315