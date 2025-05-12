The Mount Rushmore of UFC Cards
In a vastly growing sport where legacies are being etched in blood, sweat, and knockout reels, there is a new division of greatness that is not in the octagon, but on glossy cardboard. Mixed Martial Arts has exploded into a global sensation, as the UFC sports card industry has followed suit. Every fight seems to bring new personalities and these personalities are now being collected as PC cards, with pieces of history attached to them. From the primal chaos and atmosphere of UFC 1, to the dazzling lights of the Sphere during UFC 306, there have been select UFC sports cards that have risen above the rest, and have earned their way onto the Mount Rushmore of UFC cards.
RELATED: Paddy The Baddy Overtaking The UFC Sports Card Market
As completed before on other Mount Rushmore lists (NFL, NBA, MLB cards), there will be guidelines to choosing the top four cards:
- Historical significance: Did the card help define a generation in the hobby?
- Cultural impact: Was it iconic in movies, commercials, or general conversations?
- Market value and hobby status: Is it considered a grail card for collections/collectors?
- Scarcity/rarity: How low is the population count/how unique is it?
- Player legacy: Is the player on the card an all-time great?
- Card design/aesthetic: Is this card visually appealing and easily recognizable?
#4 - Conor McGregor 2013 Topps Bloodlines Rookie Autograph
RELATED: The Mount Rushmore of Baseball Cards
Conor McGregor didn’t just break into the UFC, he lit it on fire, detonated it, and redefined it with a left hand and a microphone. There is no question that the UFC would not be what it is today if it were not for Conor McGregor. McGregor was the first simultaneous, two-division champion, both in the featherweight and lightweight divisions. His rookie card is not just a collectible, it is a piece of history that signifies the crossover of the UFC into global pop culture. In PSA 9 form, this card last sold on April 27th for $4,000, while a PSA 10 sold back in 2024 for $7,500.
#3 - Jon Jones Topps Finest Bloodlines Red Refractor 1/1 Autograph
Jon “Bones” Jones is a prodigy who turned into a phenom seemingly as easily as anyone who could ever do it. He became the youngest UFC champion at the age of 23, and reigned over the Light Heavyweight division (with brief breaks during different instances) for a total of seven years, nine months, and thirteen days. Today at the age of 37, Jon Jones is still on top, commanding the Heavyweight division, and is regarded by many as the pound for pound greatest UFC fighter of all time. While his Topps Bloodlines cards sell for a few thousand dollars each (base), this particular 1/1 card has not sold quite yet. Currently, it is listed on Ebay for $4.3 million (or best offer), and it would be of no surprise if the card does eventually sell for close to that amount.
#2 - Conor McGregor 2017 Topps UFC Chrome Superfractor 1/1 (PSA 10)
It is only right that the double champ has his face on Mount Rushmore twice, right? Regardless of the faces, Conor will have two of his cards in the top four because of the popularity and greatness of the two. McGregor has been the main event in each of the top five UFC pay-per-view events of all time…which really summarizes his popularity when thinking about it. His Chrome Superfractor has the second highest UFC trading card sale of all-time, selling for $73,800 on February 6th, 2022, through Goldin Auction. At the time, this sale was the highest UFC card sale of all-time, until another came along shortly after…
#1 - Khabib Nurmagomedov 2014 Topps Knockout Autograph Rookie 1/1 (PSA 7)
Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov retired with a statistic that may never be seen again in the UFC: Undefeated. 29 wins, 0 losses, and one perfect career that dominated the UFC from 2012 to 2020. In a sport built on damage via sparring, Khabib made his presence known by smothering pressure and untouchable grappling. He put the Republic of Dagestan on the map and retired where many fighters do not…on top. His Knockout Rookie Auto 1/1 sold at auction for $79,200, breaking Conor McGregor’s top sale, and setting the bar for the UFC sports card market.